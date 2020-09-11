North Dakota coronavirus news, Sept. 11: Applefest alternative announced

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: Applefest, testing, cybersecurity and more.
Applefest alternative announced
Organizers of the 14th annual Applefest are turning the event into a drive-in concert, to follow social distancing guidelines.
Applefest Jam is scheduled Sept. 27 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Bismarck State College Community Bowl parking pot. Cars will be admitted with a freewill donation.
The event will feature music by local artists Cotton Wood, Prairie Road, and Brianna Helbling and the Outsiders. Entertainer Mylo Hatzenbuhler will serve as emcee. There will be car-hop style concessions and an online silent auction.
A virtual road race called Appledemic 5K will be held in conjunction to help raise money. Participants can take part in the virtual run from Sept. 19 through Oct. 3 for a registration fee of $25. All participants will receive a T-shirt.
All proceeds from Applefest events go to the Bismarck Cancer Center Foundation. For more information or to register for the virtual 5K, go to applefest.org.
Saturday testing
Free public COVID-19 testing for all ages is being conducted in Bismarck and Dickinson on Saturday.
The Bismarck testing is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Central time at the state Department of Health building at 1720 Burlington Drive.
The Dickinson testing is from 8-11 a.m. Mountain time at the Old Sanford Clinic at 938 2nd Ave. W.
Preregistration for both events is available at https://testreg.nd.gov/. It speeds up the process but does not guarantee a test.
Cybersecurity partnership
North Dakota Information Technology's Cybersecurity Operations Center and the North Dakota University System's Core Technology Services are partnering to enhance cybersecurity as universities adapt to changing technology needs and increased virtual learning needs due to the coronavirus pandemic.
University System Vice Chancellor of Information Technology Darin King said the new partnership "has been on our roadmap for a long time.” It enables officials to respond faster and more effectively to cyberattacks with the potential to impact either organization.
“This is part of a broader cybersecurity strategic initiative to continue to build a stronger cyber resilience, strengthen our partnerships and enhance online safety for students statewide,” North Dakota Chief Information Security Officer Kevin Ford said.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has 14,684 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 2,493 in Burleigh County and 824 in Morton County. There have been 12,177 recoveries and 164 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 630 people have been hospitalized; 64 remain so. State and private labs have processed tests on 215,075 people, and conducted 523,783 total tests.
Concerned about COVID-19?
