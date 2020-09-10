North Dakota coronavirus news, Sept. 10: No Memorial Stair Climb this year

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: stair climb, relief grants and more.
Memorial stair climb
The annual North Dakota 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at the state Capitol in Bismarck isn't being held this year due to coronavirus concerns.
The event involves firefighters, first responders and volunteers from across the state walking up flights of stairs in the Capitol tower to honor the firefighters killed in the twin towers terrorist attacks in 2001.
The annual event in the past five years has raised tens of thousands of dollars to support the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, which supports families of fallen firefighters. People can still donate at https://www.firehero.org/.
For more information, go to https://www.facebook.com/climbnorthdakota.
Relief fund grants
The Northwest North Dakota Community Foundation has awarded more grants from its Relief Fund.
The money is going to organizations responding to immediate needs in Williams, Divide, McKenzie and Mountrail counties as a result of the coronavirus outbreak and energy industry pressures.
The foundation to date has awarded $97,000 in grants. The most recent awards are $2,000 to the Family Crisis Shelter and $10,000 to Williston schools.
Donations to the fund can be made online at www.NWNDCommunityFoundation.org or by sending a check to: NWNDCF, P.O. Box 371, Williston, ND 58802-0371.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has 14,443 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 2,004 in Burleigh County and 651 in Morton County. There have been 11,930 recoveries and 160 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 624 people have been hospitalized; 62 remain so. State and private labs have processed tests on 214,292 people, and conducted 518,090 total tests.
