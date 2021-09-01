North Dakota coronavirus news, Sept. 1: Health care systems get telehealth grants

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: telehealth grants, federal aid, tribal library and more.
Telehealth grants
Two health care systems that operate in North Dakota are getting grants through the second round of the Federal Communications Commission’s COVID-19 Telehealth Program.
The money supports efforts by health care providers to serve their patients remotely.
McKenzie County Healthcare Systems in Watford City is getting just under $200,000 for telehealth equipment and connectivity.
Sioux Falls, South Dakota-based Sanford Health, which has a hospital in Bismarck, is getting about $968,000 for connectivity and security work.
About $42 million is being doled out nationwide in the program’s second round.
“The FCC took action earlier this year to establish a system for rating applications in Round 2, factoring in the hardest-hit and lowest-income areas, tribal communities, and previously unfunded states and territories,” FCC Acting Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said in a statement. “Now even more doctors and nurses in every corner of our country can establish or expand telehealth services to support patients and their families.”
FEMA aid
The Federal Emergency Management Agency recently announced it has provided an additional $4.3 million in aid for the COVID-19 response in North Dakota.
The assistance was made available under a major disaster declaration issued last year. FEMA has now provided a total of $116.2 million for the North Dakota pandemic response to date.
The latest money went to the state Health Department to help cover the cost of testing and vaccination efforts.
Library upgrade
Officials at Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College in New Town turned a pandemic closure into a positive, updating the school's community library and moving all student services together in one location that's more convenient.
The Singing Spring Library is home to the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation special collections, which include cultural materials and books. Admissions, registrar, financial aid, MHA Pathways and the vice president’s office now are co-located in the former women’s dorm.
“When the COVID-19 pandemic caused closure of our campus, we used the time to make some much-needed updates,” said Constance King-Gottschall, vice president of Student Services. “We recently held an open house so students and the community could tour the renovated spaces. These enhancements are another example of NHSC’s commitment to being a valuable resource for our community and to providing the best possible learning environment for our students.”
Testing and vaccines
A comprehensive list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units in North Dakota can be found at health.nd.gov/covidtesting.
In Bismarck, PCR and rapid antigen tests are administered Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, Monday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the strip mall at 2805 Morrison Ave., Suite A.
People who have registered for COVID-19 testing through TestReg.nd.gov now can access results for tests completed after June 10 through a state service called the Citizen Portal. Instructions can be found at https://bit.ly/3jqiudf.
North Dakotans can go to vaccinefinder.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.
Both Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health and Custer Health in Mandan are offering vaccine to the general public.
To register with Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health, go to https://www.ndvax.org and search for a Bismarck vaccination event. For assistance, call 701-355-1540.
Morton County residents should go to https://www.ndvax.org and search for "Custer Health" or call 701-667-3370 to register. Custer Health has a vaccination clinic at 1100 32nd Ave. SE in Units D and E, off Memorial Highway.