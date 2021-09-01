North Dakota coronavirus news, Sept. 1: Health care systems get telehealth grants

The Federal Emergency Management Agency recently announced it has provided an additional $4.3 million in aid for the COVID-19 response in North Dakota.

The assistance was made available under a major disaster declaration issued last year. FEMA has now provided a total of $116.2 million for the North Dakota pandemic response to date.

The latest money went to the state Health Department to help cover the cost of testing and vaccination efforts.

Library upgrade

Officials at Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College in New Town turned a pandemic closure into a positive, updating the school's community library and moving all student services together in one location that's more convenient.

The Singing Spring Library is home to the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation special collections, which include cultural materials and books. Admissions, registrar, financial aid, MHA Pathways and the vice president’s office now are co-located in the former women’s dorm.