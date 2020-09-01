North Dakota coronavirus news, Sept. 1: FEMA approves ND for Lost Wages Assistance Program

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: Lost Wages Assistance Program, State Library hours and more.
FEMA approves ND funding
The Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved North Dakota to participate in the Lost Wages Assistance Program, established last month by President Donald Trump.
FEMA is authorized to use up to $44 billion in disaster funds to supplement lost wages of people unemployed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The payment assistance follows the July 31 expiration of federal pandemic unemployment benefits of $600 per week. Congress was unable to reach agreement for extending or replacing the aid.
Eligible claimants must have been unemployed the first three weeks of August due to the pandemic. The federal funding would cover about 17,600 North Dakota claimants, at about $15 million, before running out. The assistance offers $300 a week for three weeks for those eligible.
Job Service North Dakota expects payments to go out by mid-September.
State Library adjusts hours
North Dakota’s State Library will begin new hours on Oct. 1.
The library, located on the Capitol grounds, will be open from 8 a.m. to noon Monday to Friday, and by appointment from noon to 4 p.m.
Five patrons will be allowed in the building at one time, for one hour maximum. All people entering the building are screened for coronavirus, which includes a questionnaire and temperature check.
The library will have two computers available for patrons, including one for people applying for unemployment, employment or immigration. The other computer is for Capitol-related reasons and has a 30-minute limit.
Curbside pickup will be available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The library also mails materials to patrons.
More information is at library.nd.gov.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has 12,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 2,038 in Burleigh County and 653 in Morton County. There have been 9,610 recoveries and 145 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 564 people have been hospitalized; 62 remain so. State and private labs have conducted tests on 202,418 people, and conducted 473,705 total tests.
Concerned about COVID-19?
