North Dakota coronavirus news, Oct. 9: Flu, COVID-19 vaccine clinics set next week

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: vaccine clinics, suicide prevention, food supply aid and more.
Flu/COVID-19 clinics
Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health will conduct a drive-thru flu shot clinic at the Bismarck Event Center on Tuesday, with COVID-19 vaccine also available. The clinic is from 8:30-10:30 a.m. and 3-6 p.m.
Appointments are required to reserve vaccine, and can be scheduled online at https://bit.ly/3lWcAQT or by phone at 701-355-1540. Walk-ins will be accepted based on availability of vaccine. People should wear a mask and bring insurance cards. Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health accepts the following insurance: Medicaid, Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Medica, Medicare Part B, Railroad Medicare, Sanford (except Sanford True Plan) and United Healthcare.
High-dose vaccinations for people 65 and older will be available while supplies last. People requiring high-dose vaccinations can contact Public Health at 701-355-1540 for more information.
People are asked to enter Bismarck Event Center parking lot D (the lot to the south across Bowen Avenue) from Seventh Street and make their way into the Event Center. Vaccinations will be conducted inside.
Custer Health in Mandan also is offering flu shot/COVID-19 vaccine clinics this month, in various Morton County, Mercer County and Grant County communities. There is a clinic in Mandan from 3:30-6:30 p.m. Monday, at the Memorial Highway clinic, 1100 32nd Ave. SE.
No appointment is necessary, but people can preregister online at www.custerhealth.com. People should bring insurance cards to the clinic.
For a complete list of Custer Health clinics in the region, go to https://www.custerhealth.com/flu-clinic-schedules.
Suicide prevention grants
The North Dakota Department of Human Services is seeking to expand suicide prevention efforts in the state, with COVID-19 rates on the rise.
The department’s Behavioral Health Division has announced a grant opportunity for local governments, tribal nations, and community nonprofit or private organizations.
"Suicide is complex, and many factors contribute to it, but with a comprehensive approach and effective strategies, it can be preventable,” Suicide Prevention Administrator Moriah Opp said.
About $750,000 is available and will be doled out in six equal grants. For more information and to apply, go to http://www.nd.gov/dhs/info/publicnotice/2021/9-23-solicitation-notice-suicide-prevention.pdf.
The deadline to apply is this coming Friday.
Food supply aid
The U.S. Department of Agriculture plans to use another $100 million in American Rescue Plan Act coronavirus aid to bolster the nation’s food supply amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The funding will leverage hundreds of millions more dollars through community and private sector lenders to expand meat and poultry processing capacity and finance other food supply chain infrastructure, according to Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack.
The department plans to publish details on the new program and how to apply as part of USDA’s Build Back Better Initiative, a comprehensive plan to invest $4 billion to strengthen America’s food supply chain while promoting competition in the meat-processing industry.
Testing and vaccines
A comprehensive list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units in North Dakota can be found at health.nd.gov/covidtesting.
In Bismarck, PCR and rapid antigen tests are administered Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, Monday, Friday and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the strip mall at 2805 Morrison Ave., Suite A. PCR tests also are administered Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Northland Health Centers, 914 S. 12th St., Suite 101.
People who have registered for COVID-19 testing through TestReg.nd.gov now can access results for tests completed after June 10 through a state service called the Citizen Portal. Instructions can be found at https://bit.ly/3jqiudf.
People can go to https://www.ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.
Both Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health and Custer Health in Mandan are offering vaccine to the general public.
To register with Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health, go to https://www.ndvax.org and search for a Bismarck vaccination event. For assistance, call 701-355-1540.
Morton County residents should go to https://www.ndvax.org and search for "Custer Health" or call 701-667-3370 to register. Custer Health has a vaccination clinic at 1100 32nd Ave. SE in Units D and E, off Memorial Highway.