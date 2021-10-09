North Dakota coronavirus news, Oct. 9: Flu, COVID-19 vaccine clinics set next week

Custer Health in Mandan also is offering flu shot/COVID-19 vaccine clinics this month, in various Morton County, Mercer County and Grant County communities. There is a clinic in Mandan from 3:30-6:30 p.m. Monday, at the Memorial Highway clinic, 1100 32nd Ave. SE.

No appointment is necessary, but people can preregister online at www.custerhealth.com. People should bring insurance cards to the clinic.

For a complete list of Custer Health clinics in the region, go to https://www.custerhealth.com/flu-clinic-schedules.

Suicide prevention grants

The North Dakota Department of Human Services is seeking to expand suicide prevention efforts in the state, with COVID-19 rates on the rise.

The department’s Behavioral Health Division has announced a grant opportunity for local governments, tribal nations, and community nonprofit or private organizations.

"Suicide is complex, and many factors contribute to it, but with a comprehensive approach and effective strategies, it can be preventable,” Suicide Prevention Administrator Moriah Opp said.