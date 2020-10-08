North Dakota coronavirus news, Oct. 8: $20M in aid doled out to businesses

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: business aid, outdoor concert and more.
Economic Resiliency Grants
The state's new Economic Resiliency Grant program has awarded a total of more than $20 million to 1,000 North Dakota businesses.
The North Dakota Department of Commerce has processed more than half of the applications it has received since opening the process in August. Small businesses with less than 25 employees represented 80% of businesses that have received money.
The Economic Resiliency Grant Program is doling out grants of up to $50,000 to help businesses implement measures to guard against the spread of COVID-19. A company with multiple locations can apply for up to $100,000. Applications are being considered on a first-come, first served basis.
The $69 million effort is being funded through $400 million in federal coronavirus aid approved by the state Emergency Commission and the Legislature's Budget Section. The amount is part of $1.25 billion that North Dakota is getting through the federal CARES Act economic rescue package.
For more information, go to belegendary.link/ERG.
U-Mary Fall Concert
The University of Mary Concert Band will perform an outdoor Fall Concert on Friday on the bluff overlooking the Missouri River.
The 4 p.m. performance will be in the west corner of the new Engineering and Lumen Vitae buildings, just north of the Grotto. It will replace a concert scheduled for Oct. 25.
“While our original concert date was towards the end of October, and being mindful of the current pandemic, the outdoor performance option seemed more and more likely over the past few days, as the weather forecast remains cooperative and very pleasant,” said Dennis Gowen, professor of music and director of bands and high brass.
Works by Bach, Jacob, Bizet, Galante and Morricone are planned.
The concert is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Danielle Abler, Department of Music administrative assistant, at 701-355-8301.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has 25,384 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 4,356 in Burleigh County and 1,521 in Morton County. There have been 21,242 recoveries and 310 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 1,016 people have been hospitalized; 125 remain so. State and private labs have processed tests on 253,407 people, and conducted 686,464 total tests.
Concerned about COVID-19?
