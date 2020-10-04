North Dakota coronavirus news, Oct. 4: Task force issues mascot video challenge

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: mascot videos, domestic violence awareness, free testing, and more.
Mascot video challenge
The Burleigh-Morton COVID-19 Task Force is asking local mascots to participate in the "COVID Stops Here" education campaign by creating a video that shows a mascot wearing a mask, social distancing or following other coronavirus prevention guidelines.
Videos should be posted to social media by Oct. 15 with the hashtag #COVIDStopsWithMe, and organizations should tag Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health and Custer Health.
Organizations are encouraged to challenge rival mascots to post their own videos, and to ask fans to share the videos on their own social media pages.
Domestic violence awareness
The Abused Adult Resource Center will not hold its traditional ceremony at the state Capitol in Bismarck to recognize the observance of October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month, due to coronavirus concerns.
The center instead is encouraging people to look for more information on domestic violence awareness on its Facebook page and its website, www.abusedadultresourcecenter.com.
Domestic violence concerns are heightened by the pandemic, according to AARC Executive Director Michelle Erickson.
“We know that any external factors that add stress, isolation, and financial strain can create circumstances where a survivor’s safety is further compromised,” she said. “The pandemic has elements of all three of these external factors.”
AARC is a nonprofit serving survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, human trafficking and stalking, along with their families, in a seven-county area in south central North Dakota. For more information, contact the AARC office at 701-222-8370.
Tuesday testing
Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health will host free public COVID-19 testing at the Bismarck Event Center on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., or until testing supplies run out.
People should enter Parking Lot D -- to the south of the Event Center, across Bowen Avenue -- from Seventh Street. Testing will be conducted inside the Event Center.
Preregistration is available at https://testreg.nd.gov/. It speeds up the process but does not guarantee a test.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has 3,779 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 4,036 in Burleigh County and 1,429 in Morton County. There have been 19,497 recoveries and 274 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 925 people have been hospitalized; 100 remain so. State and private labs have processed tests on 247,592 people, and conducted 662,284 total tests.
Concerned about COVID-19?
