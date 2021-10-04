North Dakota coronavirus news, Oct. 4: Child care grants available

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: child care, testing and shots.
Child care grants
The state Department of Human Services' Early Childhood Division has announced federally funded stabilization and recovery grants for all licensed or regulated child care providers.
A variety of grant types are available through next August, including stabilization, health and safety facility improvement, technology, inclusion, start-up, and quality improvement grants.
"These grants ... give North Dakota the opportunity to invest in the long-term stability of our child care sector," Human Services Executive Director Chris Jones said. "We have focused a number of grants on building capacity and quality child care for infants and toddlers, as this remains an area of high need."
To apply, go to https://www.ndgrowingfutures.org. For more information, go to www.nd.gov/dhs/services/earlychildhood/ec-grants.html.
Flu/COVID-19 clinics
Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health will conduct two drive-thru flu shot clinics at the Bismarck Event Center this month, with COVID-19 vaccine also available:
- Tuesday, Oct. 12, 8:30-10:30 a.m. and 3-6 p.m.
- Monday, Oct. 18, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3-6 p.m.
Appointments are required to reserve vaccine, and can be scheduled online at https://bit.ly/3lWcAQT or by phone at 701-355-1540. Walk-ins will be accepted based on availability of vaccine. People should wear a mask and bring insurance cards. Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health accepts the following insurance: Medicaid, Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Medica, Medicare Part B, Railroad Medicare, Sanford (except Sanford True Plan) and United Healthcare.
High-dose vaccinations for people 65 and older will be available while supplies last. People requiring high-dose vaccinations can contact Public Health at 701-355-1540 for more information.
On the day of the clinics, people are asked to enter Bismarck Event Center parking lot D (the lot to the south across Bowen Avenue) from Seventh Street and make their way into the Event Center. Vaccinations will be conducted inside.
Custer Health in Mandan also is offering flu shot/COVID-19 vaccine clinics this month, in various Morton County, Mercer County and Grant County communities. Clinics in Mandan are:
- This Wednesday, 9-11 a.m., Mandan Senior Center, 301 15 St. NW
- Monday, Oct. 11, 3:30-6:30 p.m., Memorial Highway clinic, 1100 32nd Ave. SE
No appointment is necessary, but people can preregister online at www.custerhealth.com. People should bring insurance cards to the clinic.
For a complete list of Custer Health clinics in the region, go to https://www.custerhealth.com/flu-clinic-schedules.
Testing and vaccines
A comprehensive list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units in North Dakota can be found at health.nd.gov/covidtesting.
In Bismarck, PCR and rapid antigen tests are administered Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, Monday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the strip mall at 2805 Morrison Ave., Suite A. They're also administered Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Northland Health Centers, 914 S. 12th St., Suite 101.
People who have registered for COVID-19 testing through TestReg.nd.gov now can access results for tests completed after June 10 through a state service called the Citizen Portal. Instructions can be found at https://bit.ly/3jqiudf.
People can go to https://www.ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.
Both Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health and Custer Health in Mandan are offering vaccine to the general public.
To register with Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health, go to https://www.ndvax.org and search for a Bismarck vaccination event. For assistance, call 701-355-1540.
Morton County residents should go to https://www.ndvax.org and search for "Custer Health" or call 701-667-3370 to register. Custer Health has a vaccination clinic at 1100 32nd Ave. SE in Units D and E, off Memorial Highway.