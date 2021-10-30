North Dakota coronavirus news, Oct. 30: Tourism uses COVID-19 aid to boost state

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: tourism, child shots and more.

Tourism campaign

The North Dakota Department of Commerce Tourism and Marketing Division used $6.5 million of federal CARES Act coronavirus pandemic relief aid to raise awareness of the state.

Rather than a limited run of advertising in early summer, campaigns including television, billboard, transit wraps, print, digital, social and email started earlier and will run through mid-December. The regional advertising push also was expanded to include niche campaigns in specific markets and with targeted travelers.

The division hosted the annual Tourism Industry Marketing Summit this week, bringing together more than 100 tourism officials from across the state for professional development, industry meetings and a report on 2021 marketing efforts.

“Summit attendees reported excellent results from the expanded marketing, including cooperative programs that offered in-state advertising and promotions,” Commerce Tourism and Marketing Director Sara Otte Coleman said. “Many events and attractions in the state have noted that 2021 has been a record year for attendance.”

Tourism and Marketing is intensifying advertising and marketing efforts in preparation for the U.S. border reopening to Canadian recreational travelers in November.

Boo to the Flu

Sanford Children’s in Bismarck is hosting "Boo to the Flu" from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Children ages 6 months to 18 years can receive their flu vaccination and go trick-or-treating at the event. The COVID-19 vaccine also will be available for children 12 years and older. Masks are required for patients and visitors.

Appointments are required. Call 701-323-5437. For more information, go to sanfordhealth.org and use the keywords: Boo to the Flu.

Testing and vaccines

A comprehensive list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units in North Dakota can be found at health.nd.gov/covidtesting.

In Bismarck, PCR and rapid antigen tests are administered Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Friday through Sunday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the strip mall at 2805 Morrison Ave., Suite A. PCR tests also are administered Monday through Thursday from 10-11 a.m. at Northland Health Centers, 914 S. 12th St., Suite 101.

People who have registered for COVID-19 testing through TestReg.nd.gov can access results for tests through a state service called the Citizen Portal. Instructions can be found at https://bit.ly/3jqiudf.

People can go to https://www.ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.

Both Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health and Custer Health in Mandan are offering vaccine to the general public.

To register with Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health, go to https://www.ndvax.org and search for a Bismarck vaccination event. For assistance, call 701-355-1540.

Morton County residents should go to https://www.ndvax.org and search for "Custer Health" or call 701-667-3370 to register. Custer Health has a vaccination clinic at 1100 32nd Ave. SE in Units D and E, off Memorial Highway.

