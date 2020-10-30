North Dakota coronavirus news, Oct. 30: State of the Cities set Tuesday in virtual format

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: state of Bismarck-Mandan, community grants and more.
State of the Cities
The Bismarck-Mandan Chamber EDC is hosting its annual State of the Cities Address on Tuesday in a virtual format due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The event will begin at 7:30 a.m. with presentations by Bismarck Mayor Steve Bakken and Mandan Mayor Tim Helbling. They’ll talk about the past year and discuss what residents can expect in coming years.
There also will be a Parks & School Districts Panel Discussion.
The cost to attend is $30 for Chamber EDC members and $40 for general admission. Preregistration is required and available at www.bismarckmandan.com. For more information, contact Christine Nelson at cnelson@bmcedc.com or 701-223-5660.
Support Local Journalism
Community Foundation grants
The North Dakota Community Foundation awarded nearly $39,000 in its third round of COVID-19 response grants.
The money through the foundation’s donation-supported COVID-19 Community & Nonprofit Response Fund is going to 21 organizations across the state, primarily food pantries and meal sites.
“Food banks and meal providers continue to see a tremendous increase in demand for their services as the pandemic continues,” Foundation President and CEO Kevin Dvorak said. “Our board identified that as a key, basic need that they wanted to address, and many of the grants went to those organizations.”
Groups in the Bismarck-Mandan area getting money include the Burleigh County Council on Aging, The Banquet and Heaven’s Helpers Soup Cafe.
The foundation awarded about $248,700 in its first round of COVID-19 response grants in April and another $209,700 in a second round in May.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has 42,483 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 7,171 in Burleigh County and 2,431 in Morton County. There have been 34,696 recoveries and 512 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 1,586 people have been hospitalized; 191 remain so. State and private labs have processed tests on 291,938 people, and conducted 857,502 total tests.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.