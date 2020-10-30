North Dakota coronavirus news, Oct. 30: State of the Cities set Tuesday in virtual format

“Food banks and meal providers continue to see a tremendous increase in demand for their services as the pandemic continues,” Foundation President and CEO Kevin Dvorak said. “Our board identified that as a key, basic need that they wanted to address, and many of the grants went to those organizations.”

Groups in the Bismarck-Mandan area getting money include the Burleigh County Council on Aging, The Banquet and Heaven’s Helpers Soup Cafe.

The foundation awarded about $248,700 in its first round of COVID-19 response grants in April and another $209,700 in a second round in May.

North Dakota virus numbers

North Dakota has 42,483 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 7,171 in Burleigh County and 2,431 in Morton County. There have been 34,696 recoveries and 512 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 1,586 people have been hospitalized; 191 remain so. State and private labs have processed tests on 291,938 people, and conducted 857,502 total tests.