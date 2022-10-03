 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

North Dakota coronavirus news, Oct. 3: Drive-thru vaccine events set in Bismarck

  • 0
Coronavirus need to know

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: vaccine events, border rules, food aid and more.

Drive-thru vaccine

Sanford Health is hosting several drive-thru flu shot clinics at which the Pfizer bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine also will be available.

The new bivalent shots provide protection against both the original version of the coronavirus and also the newest omicron variant mutants, the highly contagious BA.4 and BA.5. The booster is recommended for people 12 years and older at least two months after their last dose in the COVID-19 vaccine series.

Shot events will be held at Sanford's clinic at 1809 E. Century Ave. in Bismarck from 12-6 p.m. this Wednesday, on Oct. 12, 19 and 26, and on Nov. 2.

Vaccines will be administered through open vehicle windows or doors. All ages are welcome. Patients should stay in their vehicle and wear short-sleeve shirts. Any children in the vehicle who will be vaccinated should be dressed in a diaper or shorts. 

People are also reading…

Appointments and face masks are recommended. Patients can schedule an appointment by going to My Sanford Chart or by calling their primary care provider.

Border rules

North Dakota politicians are pushing the Biden administration to end COVID-19 border restrictions now that Canada has done so.

Canada on Saturday dropped coronavirus-related border restrictions, including a vaccine requirement for people entering the country.

U.S. Sens. Kevin Cramer and John Hoeven, R-N.D., both issued statements last week calling on President Joe Biden to make a similar move for travelers coming south across the border.

"North Dakota, especially our border towns, rely on commerce and visitors from our neighbors to the north," Cramer said.

Hoeven also pressed for a resumption of prepandemic hours at land ports of entry in North Dakota, as did Gov. Doug Burgum. Burgum joined Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte and the premiers of Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Alberta in a letter urging President Joe Biden and Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to restore prepandemic hours of operation at the U.S.-Canada ports.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection recently decided to expand operating hours at three of 10 ports in North Dakota --  Maida, Northgate and Sherwood.

Mobile food pantry

Trucks carrying fresh vegetables, bakery items and boxed goods will make a stop in Rugby this week.

Food through the Great Plains Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry is available at no cost to those in need. The scheduled stop in Rugby is from 3:45-5 p.m. Wednesday, at the NAPA/Envision parking lot, 2819 U.S. Highway 2 W.

For more information, go to https://bit.ly/3lkvv80.

Testing and vaccines

A comprehensive list of free public COVID-19 testing offered in North Dakota can be found at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. That site also lists where free at-home test kits are being offered. 

People can go to https://www.ndvax.orgor https://bit.ly/3N3IMxb or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.

County-level COVID-19 risks determined by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention can be found at https://bit.ly/3Clifrq

Guidance and resources for businesses are at https://bit.ly/3w0DpKj.

General information is at https://www.health.nd.gov/diseases-conditions/coronavirus and https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

North Dakota asks judge to lift stay on abortion trigger law

The North Dakota attorney general’s office has asked a judge to lift his stay on a trigger law banning abortion, arguing he failed to make the state’s lone abortion clinic show a likelihood of prevailing in the case. Burleigh County District Judge Bruce Romanick last month granted the request for a preliminary injunction as part of a lawsuit brought by the Red River Women’s Clinic in Fargo. State lawyers argue the judge made no “findings towards the substantial probability of succeeding on the merits,” which is a factor needed to evaluate preliminary injunctions. The ban was set to take effect last month.

Watch Now: Related Video

Poor Florida neighborhood battered by Ian

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News