North Dakota coronavirus news, Oct. 3: Drive-thru vaccine events set in Bismarck

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: vaccine events, border rules, food aid and more.

Drive-thru vaccine

Sanford Health is hosting several drive-thru flu shot clinics at which the Pfizer bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine also will be available.

The new bivalent shots provide protection against both the original version of the coronavirus and also the newest omicron variant mutants, the highly contagious BA.4 and BA.5. The booster is recommended for people 12 years and older at least two months after their last dose in the COVID-19 vaccine series.

Shot events will be held at Sanford's clinic at 1809 E. Century Ave. in Bismarck from 12-6 p.m. this Wednesday, on Oct. 12, 19 and 26, and on Nov. 2.

Vaccines will be administered through open vehicle windows or doors. All ages are welcome. Patients should stay in their vehicle and wear short-sleeve shirts. Any children in the vehicle who will be vaccinated should be dressed in a diaper or shorts.

Appointments and face masks are recommended. Patients can schedule an appointment by going to My Sanford Chart or by calling their primary care provider.

Border rules

North Dakota politicians are pushing the Biden administration to end COVID-19 border restrictions now that Canada has done so.

Canada on Saturday dropped coronavirus-related border restrictions, including a vaccine requirement for people entering the country.

U.S. Sens. Kevin Cramer and John Hoeven, R-N.D., both issued statements last week calling on President Joe Biden to make a similar move for travelers coming south across the border.

"North Dakota, especially our border towns, rely on commerce and visitors from our neighbors to the north," Cramer said.

Hoeven also pressed for a resumption of prepandemic hours at land ports of entry in North Dakota, as did Gov. Doug Burgum. Burgum joined Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte and the premiers of Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Alberta in a letter urging President Joe Biden and Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to restore prepandemic hours of operation at the U.S.-Canada ports.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection recently decided to expand operating hours at three of 10 ports in North Dakota -- Maida, Northgate and Sherwood.

Mobile food pantry

Trucks carrying fresh vegetables, bakery items and boxed goods will make a stop in Rugby this week.

Food through the Great Plains Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry is available at no cost to those in need. The scheduled stop in Rugby is from 3:45-5 p.m. Wednesday, at the NAPA/Envision parking lot, 2819 U.S. Highway 2 W.

For more information, go to https://bit.ly/3lkvv80.

Testing and vaccines

A comprehensive list of free public COVID-19 testing offered in North Dakota can be found at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. That site also lists where free at-home test kits are being offered.

People can go to https://www.ndvax.orgor https://bit.ly/3N3IMxb or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.

County-level COVID-19 risks determined by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention can be found at https://bit.ly/3Clifrq.

Guidance and resources for businesses are at https://bit.ly/3w0DpKj.

General information is at https://www.health.nd.gov/diseases-conditions/coronavirus and https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.