North Dakota coronavirus news, Oct. 3: COVID-19 testing this week

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: free testing, Medicare counseling and more.
Testing this week
Free public COVID-19 testing events are being conducted in various areas again this week. They're open to all ages on a first-come, first-served basis, unless otherwise specified.
Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health will host an event at the Bismarck Event Center on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., or until testing supplies run out.
People should enter Parking Lot D -- to the south of the Event Center, across Bowen Avenue -- from Seventh Street. Testing will be conducted inside the Event Center.
Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health and Bismarck State College are hosting free COVID-19 testing weekly on Mondays in the BSC Armory, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Testing is open to all BSC students and employees. Those wishing to be tested should sign up for a time slot at https://bit.ly/30u0apl and preregister at testreg.nd.gov.
Custer Health will not host COVID-19 testing in Mandan this week because it is focusing on flu shots.
State and federal health officials are urging people to get a flu shot during the coronavirus pandemic to help avoid overburdening health care systems. The shot is recommended for everyone age 6 months and older.
Custer Health will conduct a walk-in flu clinic from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday at the Mandan Eagles, at 1400 Collins Ave. Masks are required. The shots are not free but insurance is accepted. For more information go to www.custerhealth.com/influenza.
Custer Health’s COVID-19 testing will resume on Oct. 14.
The public health units in Kidder County and Emmons County are hosting COVID-19 testing events on Thursday.
The Kidder County event at 422 2nd Ave. NW in Steele is from 3-4 p.m., or until testing supplies are gone. It’s open to anyone age 12 and older. People are asked to approach from the west.
The Emmons County event at 118 E. Spruce Ave. in Linton is from 10-11 a.m., or until testing supplies are exhausted.
Preregistration for all events is available at https://testreg.nd.gov/. It speeds up the process but does not guarantee a test. People who previously have been tested for COVID-19 do not need to preregister.
Medicare Part D counseling
North Dakota’s Insurance Department will begin scheduling telephone counseling appointments for Medicare Part D on Monday, for appointments beginning after Oct. 15.
The agency in past years hosted Medicare Part D Annual Enrollment Events across the state. Those won’t be held this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, Insurance Commissioner Jon Godfread said.
The telephone appointments still will provide beneficiaries of all ages with the opportunity to review, compare or shop for coverage options with the assistance of trained, State Health Insurance Counseling volunteer counselors, according to Godfread.
“Our SHIC program is one of the most important services the Insurance Department provides North Dakotans, so it was vital that we find a way to continue this service while keeping our counselors and Medicare beneficiaries safe,” he said.
Open Enrollment for Medicare Advantage health plans or prescription drug plans (Part D) runs from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7.
North Dakotans already enrolled in Medicare Part D should review their current coverage during this time, Godfread said.
To schedule an appointment, go to insurance.nd.gov/medicare-part-d-open-enrollment-counseling or call 701-328-2440. People should have a current list of prescription medications, their Medicare card if applicable, and a completed SHIC Intake Questionnaire (SFN 61886), which can be downloaded at the same website. People also can request a copy over the phone.
For more information, go to insurance.nd.gov.
Carpool cinema
The Mandan Progress Organization is hosting its final Carpool Cinema for the season.
"Jumanji: The Next Level" will be shown on Saturday in the Raging Rivers Waterpark parking lot, at 2600 46th Ave. SE in Mandan.
Admission is $10 per car. A 5 p.m. screening includes a Little Ceasar's Pizza dinner add-on option. The 8 p.m. show includes concessions only.
Advance tickets at https://carpoolcinemajumanji.eventbrite.com are encouraged; however, tickets also will be available on site Saturday. Gates open one hour before showtime.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has 23,134 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 3,983 in Burleigh County and 1,406 in Morton County. There have been 19,079 recoveries and 271 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 912 people have been hospitalized; 100 remain so. State and private labs have processed tests on 246,006 people, and conducted 655,974 total tests.
