North Dakota coronavirus news, Oct. 29: Canadian Pacific Holiday Train won't run

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: holiday train, housing counseling and more.
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train
Canadian Pacific Railway will not hold its Holiday Train program this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Instead, the railway will donate to food banks in communities along its network and host a virtual concert. Concert details will be released later.
“COVID-19 has created many challenges for communities across our network and has only increased the need at local food banks and food shelves,” CP President and CEO Keith Creel said. “It is our honor to continue to donate to communities across our network this year, even if the train itself will not run. The spirit of the Holiday Train program and the Christmas spirit will carry on this year through our virtual concert.”
The Holiday Train with live music since 1999 has traveled across Canada and the northern U.S. including North Dakota raising money, collecting food and drawing attention to local food banks. The program has raised $17.8 million and collected 4.8 million pounds of food.
CP intends to resume the annual train tour in 2021.
Housing counseling grant
North Dakota is getting about $70,000 in federal funding to boost housing counseling services.
The grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is going to the North Dakota Housing Finance Agency.
“The HUD grant supports housing counseling services including foreclosure avoidance and rental counseling that are especially important to North Dakotans right now as we work through the personal challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said David Flohr, executive director of the state agency.
More information is available at www.ndhfa.org.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has 41,130 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 6,985 in Burleigh County and 2,353 in Morton County. There have been 33,860 recoveries and 499 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 1,547 people have been hospitalized; 184 remain so. State and private labs have processed tests on 289,520 people, and conducted 845,567 total tests.
