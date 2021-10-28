North Dakota coronavirus news, Oct. 28: Moderna clinics set at Bismarck Event Center

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: Public Health clinics, Sanford mandate and more.

Moderna clinics

Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health will conduct three Moderna drive-thru vaccination clinics at the Bismarck Event Center next week.

Appointment times are available on Tuesday from 8:30-10:30 a.m. and from 3-5:30 p.m. Appointments are available on Wednesday beginning at 11 a.m. and concluding at 1 p.m.

People who are unable to make appointments online can do so at Public Health at 500 E. Front Ave., or call 701-355-1540.

First Moderna shots, second shots, third shots and booster doses will be given.

The Moderna booster is recommended for anyone who has gone at least six months since the completion of their second dose of a Moderna series and meets the following qualifications:

Is 65 or older.

Is 18-64 and at high risk of severe COVID-19.

Is 18-64 and lives or works in an environment with exposure to COVID-19.

This Moderna booster dose may also be utilized by people who have gone at least six months since completion of a two-dose series of the Pfizer vaccine, or two months after completion of the Johnson & Johnson Janssen vaccine.

People are asked to enter Bismarck Event Center parking lot D (the lot to the south across Bowen Avenue) from Seventh Street and make their way into the Event Center. Vaccinations will be conducted inside. People are asked to bring their insurance and COVID-19 vaccination cards and wear a mask.

Sanford mandate

Sanford Health says it has been invited to join the #COVIDSafeZones initiative along with other Fortune 500 companies committed to maintaining healthy and safe workplaces amid the latest COVID-19 surge.

Sanford bills itself as the largest rural health system in the country. It was one of the first systems in the nation to announce a vaccine mandate for employees.

Others who have joined the #COVIDSafeZones initiative include United Airlines, Tyson Foods and Tyler Perry Studios.

Some people view vaccine mandates as an encroachment on personal freedom. Opponents demonstrated outside Sanford's Bismarck hospital several times over the summer.

Testing and vaccines

A comprehensive list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units in North Dakota can be found at health.nd.gov/covidtesting.

In Bismarck, PCR and rapid antigen tests are administered Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Friday through Sunday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the strip mall at 2805 Morrison Ave., Suite A. PCR tests also are administered Monday through Thursday from 10-11 a.m. at Northland Health Centers, 914 S. 12th St., Suite 101.

People who have registered for COVID-19 testing through TestReg.nd.gov can access results for tests through a state service called the Citizen Portal. Instructions can be found at https://bit.ly/3jqiudf.

People can go to https://www.ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.

Both Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health and Custer Health in Mandan are offering vaccine to the general public.

To register with Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health, go to https://www.ndvax.org and search for a Bismarck vaccination event. For assistance, call 701-355-1540.

Morton County residents should go to https://www.ndvax.org and search for "Custer Health" or call 701-667-3370 to register. Custer Health has a vaccination clinic at 1100 32nd Ave. SE in Units D and E, off Memorial Highway.

