North Dakota coronavirus news, Oct. 28: Federal farm aid piles up

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: farm aid, public testing and more.
Federal farm aid
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved nearly $246 million in aid to North Dakota farmers so far through the second round of the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program.
The program is providing direct payments nationwide to farmers and ranchers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Payments are capped at $250,000 per producer. More than 160 commodities are eligible.
The government has approved more than $7 billion in payments in the first month of the second round application period. More than 443,000 applications have been approved nationally; about 9,900 were from North Dakota.
“This program builds upon the over $10 billion disbursed under the first round of CFAP," U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said.
Up to $14 billion is available in this round. Applications are accepted through Dec. 11.
The aid is coming from two funding sources: the federal CARES Act economic rescue package to compensate for losses due to price declines, and the Commodity Credit Corporation Charter Act to compensate for losses due to market disruptions.
For more information go to farmers.gov/cfap.
Testing and shots
The public health units in Kidder County and Emmons County are hosting free public COVID-19 testing on Thursday.
The Kidder County event at 422 2nd Ave. NW in Steele is from 3-4 p.m. It’s open to anyone age 12 and older. People are asked to approach from the west.
Emmons County Public Health is hosting an event Thursday from 10-11 a.m. at 118 E. Spruce Ave. in Linton. People are asked to stay in their vehicles, where they will be tested.
Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health will conduct a drive-thru flu clinic at the Bismarck Event Center on Thursday from 3-6:30 p.m. People should bring their insurance card, and wear a short-sleeve shirt and a mask. People should enter Parking Lot D -- to the south of the Event Center, across Bowen Avenue -- from Seventh Street. Shots will be conducted inside the Event Center.
State and federal health officials are urging people to get a flu shot during the coronavirus pandemic to help avoid overburdening health care systems. The shot is recommended for everyone age 6 months and older.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has 39,907 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 6,817 in Burleigh County and 2,293 in Morton County. There have been 33,172 recoveries and 488 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 1,519 people have been hospitalized; 178 remain so. State and private labs have processed tests on 287,524 people, and conducted 837,117 total tests.
