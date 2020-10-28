North Dakota coronavirus news, Oct. 28: Federal farm aid piles up

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: farm aid, public testing and more.

Federal farm aid

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved nearly $246 million in aid to North Dakota farmers so far through the second round of the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program.

The program is providing direct payments nationwide to farmers and ranchers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Payments are capped at $250,000 per producer. More than 160 commodities are eligible.

The government has approved more than $7 billion in payments in the first month of the second round application period. More than 443,000 applications have been approved nationally; about 9,900 were from North Dakota.

“This program builds upon the over $10 billion disbursed under the first round of CFAP," U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said.

Up to $14 billion is available in this round. Applications are accepted through Dec. 11.

