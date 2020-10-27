North Dakota coronavirus news, Oct. 27: State awards bioscience grants

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: bioscience funding, public testing, flu shots and more.
Bioscience grants awarded
North Dakota's Department of Agriculture recently awarded five grants totaling nearly $578,000 to foster the growth of the bioscience industry in North Dakota in the area of coronavirus research.
“The grants will help companies partner, assist and develop technologies to benefit coronavirus research, virus screening technologies, antibody therapies, immunotherapies and sanitation technologies,” Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said.
The effort is being funded with federal coronavirus aid sent to the state. The state Emergency Commission approved $5 million in funding earlier this year, and $4.4 million was awarded in July.
Getting grants in the latest round are: Biomed Protection ND LLC, $45,000; Genovac Antibody Discovery LLC, $412,800; Checkable Medical Inc., $40,000; and Core Health Strategies, two grants totaling $80,000.
Grant applications were reviewed and scored by a committee composed of Goehring, a representative from the bioscience association of North Dakota and a representative from the North Dakota Department of Commerce.
Testing and shots
Custer Health is hosting free public COVID-19 testing Wednesday at Dacotah Speedway in Mandan, from 1-2 p.m.
People should approach the site from the southeast on Longspur Trail. Longspur Trail is accessible by Redwing Drive and 32nd Avenue Southeast, both off Memorial Highway. After being tested, people will exit onto 24th Avenue Southeast and travel north.
The public health units in Kidder County and Emmons County are hosting COVID-19 testing events on Thursday.
The Kidder County event at 422 2nd Ave. NW in Steele is from 3-4 p.m. It’s open to anyone age 12 and older. People are asked to approach from the west.
Emmons County Public Health is hosting an event Thursday from 10-11 a.m. at 118 E. Spruce Ave. in Linton. People are asked to stay in their vehicles, where they will be tested.
Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health will conduct a drive-thru flu clinic at the Bismarck Event Center on Thursday from 3-6:30 p.m. People should bring their insurance card, and wear a short-sleeve shirt and a mask. People should enter Parking Lot D -- to the south of the Event Center, across Bowen Avenue -- from Seventh Street. Shots will be conducted inside the Event Center.
State and federal health officials are urging people to get a flu shot during the coronavirus pandemic to help avoid overburdening health care systems. The shot is recommended for everyone age 6 months and older.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has 39,130 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 6,670 in Burleigh County and 2,254 in Morton County. There have been 32,339 recoveries and 476 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 1,478 people have been hospitalized; 161 remain so. State and private labs have processed tests on 286,196 people, and conducted 829,052 total tests.
