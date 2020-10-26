North Dakota coronavirus news, Oct. 26: Recovery Reinvented set online Wednesday

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Upcoming testing

Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health will host free public COVID-19 drive-thru testing at the Bismarck Event Center on Tuesday.

People should enter Parking Lot D -- to the south of the Event Center, across Bowen Avenue -- from Seventh Street. Testing will be conducted inside the Event Center from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Custer Health is hosting an event Wednesday at Dacotah Speedway in Mandan, from 1-2 p.m.

People should approach the site from the southeast on Longspur Trail. Longspur Trail is accessible by Redwing Drive and 32nd Avenue Southeast, both off Memorial Highway. After being tested, people will exit onto 24th Avenue Southeast and travel north.

Preregistration for both events is available at https://testreg.nd.gov/. It speeds up the process but does not guarantee a test. People who previously have been tested for COVID-19 do not need to preregister.

North Dakota virus numbers

North Dakota has 38,241 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 6,484 in Burleigh County and 2,208 in Morton County. There have been 31,334 recoveries and 461 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 1,437 people have been hospitalized; 173 remain so. State and private labs have processed tests on 284,478 people, and conducted 822,605 total tests.