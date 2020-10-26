North Dakota coronavirus news, Oct. 26: Recovery Reinvented set online Wednesday

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: addiction conference, upcoming testing and more.
Recovery Reinvented
Gov. Doug Burgum and first lady Kathryn Burgum are hosting the fourth Recovery Reinvented online Wednesday, at recoveryreinvented.com.
Recovery Reinvented is a daylong conference of speakers and awards championing recovery from addiction. Last year's event was held at the Bismarck Event Center in November, and this year's was to be Sept. 29 in Grand Forks. It was moved to an online format due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“With the increased behavioral health challenges brought on by the pandemic, these discussions are more relevant now than ever,” the first lady said. “Between the incredible lineup of speakers and free resources people can utilize, this year’s online event will bring much-needed knowledge, inspiration and hope for people, families and communities who may be struggling right now.”
The virtual event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. is free, but registration is required. It will feature both national and state experts focusing on addiction and recovery.
Upcoming testing
Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health will host free public COVID-19 drive-thru testing at the Bismarck Event Center on Tuesday.
People should enter Parking Lot D -- to the south of the Event Center, across Bowen Avenue -- from Seventh Street. Testing will be conducted inside the Event Center from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Custer Health is hosting an event Wednesday at Dacotah Speedway in Mandan, from 1-2 p.m.
People should approach the site from the southeast on Longspur Trail. Longspur Trail is accessible by Redwing Drive and 32nd Avenue Southeast, both off Memorial Highway. After being tested, people will exit onto 24th Avenue Southeast and travel north.
Preregistration for both events is available at https://testreg.nd.gov/. It speeds up the process but does not guarantee a test. People who previously have been tested for COVID-19 do not need to preregister.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has 38,241 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 6,484 in Burleigh County and 2,208 in Morton County. There have been 31,334 recoveries and 461 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 1,437 people have been hospitalized; 173 remain so. State and private labs have processed tests on 284,478 people, and conducted 822,605 total tests.
Concerned about COVID-19?
