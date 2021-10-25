North Dakota coronavirus news, Oct. 25: Tribal college offers vaccine incentive

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: tribal college, testing and shots.

Tribal college incentive

Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College in New Town is offering $500 to students enrolled this fall who can verify they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

President Twyla Baker said the money is a reward for those who have already gotten vaccinated, and motivation for those who haven’t.

“After witnessing the severe effects the COVID-19 pandemic had on the Fort Berthold area, the NHSC board of directors and administration strongly encourage students to get vaccinated,” she said. “We are seeing a resurgence in the number of positive cases in the Fort Berthold area and across the state of North Dakota and determined it was time to act.”

Students must be fully vaccinated by Tuesday, Nov. 4, to be eligible for the money. They must present their vaccination cards for verification.

Testing and vaccines

A comprehensive list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units in North Dakota can be found at health.nd.gov/covidtesting.

In Bismarck, PCR and rapid antigen tests are administered Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Friday through Sunday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the strip mall at 2805 Morrison Ave., Suite A. PCR tests also are administered Monday through Thursday from 10-11 a.m. at Northland Health Centers, 914 S. 12th St., Suite 101.

People who have registered for COVID-19 testing through TestReg.nd.gov can access results for tests through a state service called the Citizen Portal. Instructions can be found at https://bit.ly/3jqiudf.

People can go to https://www.ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.

Both Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health and Custer Health in Mandan are offering vaccine to the general public.

To register with Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health, go to https://www.ndvax.org and search for a Bismarck vaccination event. For assistance, call 701-355-1540.

Morton County residents should go to https://www.ndvax.org and search for "Custer Health" or call 701-667-3370 to register. Custer Health has a vaccination clinic at 1100 32nd Ave. SE in Units D and E, off Memorial Highway.

