North Dakota coronavirus news, Oct. 25: Federal jury trials postponed

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: federal trials, DSU, public testing and more.
Federal jury trials
Jury trials in U.S. District Court in North Dakota have been postponed.
U.S. District Chief Judge Peter Welte has postponed jury trials scheduled from Tuesday to Nov. 30. Trials previously were postponed from mid-March to July, with several extensions in that time frame.
DSU measures
Dickinson State University is making adjustments in response to the state moving Stark County from the moderate risk level to high risk on the five-level coronavirus scale.
Capacity at the Biesiot Activities Center and Scott Gymnasium has been further reduced to less than 10% occupancy. A limited number of tickets will be sold for home games. Social distancing and face masks are required.
To accommodate additional students and DSU staff and faculty members, a live watch party will be held in conjunction with each home game in Beck Auditorium in Klinefelter Hall. Up to 50 campus members will be welcomed and free concessions will be provided. These events are not open to the public.
The Perch dining facility in the DSU Student Center is closed to the public but remains open for students, staff and faculty. Social distancing has been increased and self-service items have been limited.
Indoor nonsports campus events will be limited to 25% of rated room capacity, with no more than 50 participants allowed.
There will be no changes to academic instruction or course delivery methods. Students will continue to have the choice of attending class in person or remotely.
Upcoming testing
Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health and Bismarck State College are hosting free COVID-19 testing on Monday in the BSC Armory, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Testing is open to all BSC students and employees. Those wishing to be tested should sign up for a time slot at https://bit.ly/30u0apl and preregister at testreg.nd.gov.
The Upper Missouri District Health Unit in conjunction with Williston State College will host public testing in the Art Wood building on campus from 4-6 p.m. Monday.
Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health will host public drive-thru events at the Bismarck Event Center on Monday and Tuesday.
People should enter Parking Lot D -- to the south of the Event Center, across Bowen Avenue -- from Seventh Street. Testing will be conducted inside the Event Center. Times are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday and 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, or until supplies are exhausted.
Custer Health is hosting an event Wednesday at Dacotah Speedway in Mandan, from 1-2 p.m.
People should approach the site from the southeast on Longspur Trail. Longspur Trail is accessible by Redwing Drive and 32nd Avenue Southeast, both off Memorial Highway. After being tested, people will exit onto 24th Avenue Southeast and travel north.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has 37,719 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 6,395 in Burleigh County and 2,184 in Morton County. There have been 30,757 recoveries and 456 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 1,417 people have been hospitalized; 164 remain so. State and private labs have processed tests on 283,394 people, and conducted 815,909 total tests.
