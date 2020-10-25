North Dakota coronavirus news, Oct. 25: Federal jury trials postponed

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: federal trials, DSU, public testing and more.

Federal jury trials

Jury trials in U.S. District Court in North Dakota have been postponed.

U.S. District Chief Judge Peter Welte has postponed jury trials scheduled from Tuesday to Nov. 30. Trials previously were postponed from mid-March to July, with several extensions in that time frame.

DSU measures

Dickinson State University is making adjustments in response to the state moving Stark County from the moderate risk level to high risk on the five-level coronavirus scale.

Capacity at the Biesiot Activities Center and Scott Gymnasium has been further reduced to less than 10% occupancy. A limited number of tickets will be sold for home games. Social distancing and face masks are required.

To accommodate additional students and DSU staff and faculty members, a live watch party will be held in conjunction with each home game in Beck Auditorium in Klinefelter Hall. Up to 50 campus members will be welcomed and free concessions will be provided. These events are not open to the public.