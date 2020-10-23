North Dakota coronavirus news, Oct. 23: COVID-19 family survey rolled out

More county courthouses around North Dakota are restricting access as coronavirus cases rise around the state.

Courthouses that had shut down after the onset of the pandemic reopened in July as jury trials resumed. Now, some are limiting public access again, according to the North Dakota Supreme Court.

The Oliver County Courthouse in Center is the latest in the region to close to the public. The Logan County Courthouse in Napoleon and the McIntosh County Courthouse in Ashley announced closures earlier this month. The Emmons County Courthouse in Linton is on lockdown again.

North Dakota virus numbers

North Dakota has 35,939 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 6,120 in Burleigh County and 2,093 in Morton County. There have been 29,135 recoveries and 440 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 1,388 people have been hospitalized; 168 remain so. State and private labs have processed tests on 279,702 people, and conducted 799,305 total tests.