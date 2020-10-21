North Dakota coronavirus news, Oct. 21: Williston responds to high risk rating

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: Williston measures, free testing and more.
Williston measures
The city of Williston is implementing some coronavirus measures in response to the state moving Williams County from the moderate risk level to high risk on the five-level coronavirus scale.
Office vestibules and reception areas remain open to the public, but masks are required for all visitors and will be provided at entry points. Hand sanitizer will be made available in all office vestibules, reception areas, and conference rooms for staff and public use.
Staff meetings are by appointment only, and all public meetings will be offered virtually.
“There are no mandated business closures but capacity level changes with this transition and the amended ND Smart Restart protocols,” Mayor Howard Klug said. “This is also an important reminder that we need to practice social distancing, including avoiding large events and wearing masks in public and respecting businesses that require masks.”
The Upper Missouri District Health Unit in conjunction with Williston State College will host free public COVID-19 testing in the Art Wood building on campus from 4-6 p.m. on Monday.
Drive thru flu shot events are being held in the Art Wood building every Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Nov. 6. Appointments must be made by calling 701-774-6400. People are asked to bring their insurance card and a pen and to wear a mask.
For more information, go to www.cityofwilliston.com or call 701-577-8100.
Upcoming testing
Emmons County Public Health is hosting an event Thursday from 10-11 a.m. at 118 E. Spruce Ave. in Linton. People are asked to stay in their vehicles, where they will be tested.
Preregistration is available at https://testreg.nd.gov/. It speeds up the process but does not guarantee a test. People who previously have been tested for COVID-19 do not need to preregister.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has 34,165 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 5,852 in Burleigh County and 2,013 in Morton County. There have been 27,768 recoveries and 422 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 1,324 people have been hospitalized; 152 remain so. State and private labs have processed tests on 275,596 people, and conducted 782,486 total tests.
