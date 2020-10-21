North Dakota coronavirus news, Oct. 21: Mask mandate to be considered for Legislature

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: lawmaker masks, Williston measures, testing cancellation and more.
Proposed Legislature mask mandate
North Dakota legislative leaders on Wednesday voted 8-2 to recommend a joint rule that everyone in legislative spaces of the Capitol “shall wear masks” during the 2021 Legislature, which begins in January.
Masks would be required to be worn in the House and Senate chambers, Memorial Hall, Legislative Hall, committee rooms, the Legislative Council office “and other areas acquired by the Legislative Assembly.” Legislative leaders are making arrangements for lawmakers’ seating and committees’ social distancing, eyeing spaces throughout the Capitol.
Joint rules must be adopted by both the House and Senate. Each chamber’s rules committee will recommend a set of rules for the legislative session to each chamber during the Legislature’s organizational session in December.
Enforcement of the proposed rule hasn’t yet been determined, but “if it’s passed by the chambers, we’re going to enforce it,” Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner, R-Dickinson, told the Tribune.
House Minority Leader Josh Boschee, D-Fargo, said he was pleased to see the bipartisan support for the proposal, that it is “probably the most effective way to keep the Legislature in order, keep everyone healthy and protect the lives of legislators and the public.”
Williston measures
The city of Williston is implementing some coronavirus measures in response to the state moving Williams County from the moderate risk level to high risk on the five-level coronavirus scale.
Office vestibules and reception areas remain open to the public, but masks are required for all visitors and will be provided at entry points. Hand sanitizer will be made available in all office vestibules, reception areas, and conference rooms for staff and public use.
Staff meetings are by appointment only, and all public meetings will be offered virtually.
“There are no mandated business closures but capacity level changes with this transition and the amended ND Smart Restart protocols,” Mayor Howard Klug said. “This is also an important reminder that we need to practice social distancing, including avoiding large events and wearing masks in public and respecting businesses that require masks.”
The Upper Missouri District Health Unit in conjunction with Williston State College will host free public COVID-19 testing in the Art Wood building on campus from 4-6 p.m. on Monday.
Drive thru flu shot events are being held in the Art Wood building every Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Nov. 6. Appointments must be made by calling 701-774-6400. People are asked to bring their insurance card and a pen and to wear a mask.
For more information, go to www.cityofwilliston.com or call 701-577-8100.
Upcoming testing
Emmons County Public Health has canceled free public COVID-19 testing that had been scheduled for Thursday from 10-11 a.m. at 118 E. Spruce Ave. in Linton. Officials cite an expected snowstorm.
Testing will resume Thursday, Oct. 29. People in need of a test before then should call Emmons County Public Health for an appointment, at 701-254-4027.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has 34,165 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 5,852 in Burleigh County and 2,013 in Morton County. There have been 27,768 recoveries and 422 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 1,324 people have been hospitalized; 152 remain so. State and private labs have processed tests on 275,596 people, and conducted 782,486 total tests.
