North Dakota coronavirus news, Oct. 21: Mask mandate to be considered for Legislature

Williston measures

The city of Williston is implementing some coronavirus measures in response to the state moving Williams County from the moderate risk level to high risk on the five-level coronavirus scale.

Office vestibules and reception areas remain open to the public, but masks are required for all visitors and will be provided at entry points. Hand sanitizer will be made available in all office vestibules, reception areas, and conference rooms for staff and public use.

Staff meetings are by appointment only, and all public meetings will be offered virtually.

“There are no mandated business closures but capacity level changes with this transition and the amended ND Smart Restart protocols,” Mayor Howard Klug said. “This is also an important reminder that we need to practice social distancing, including avoiding large events and wearing masks in public and respecting businesses that require masks.”

The Upper Missouri District Health Unit in conjunction with Williston State College will host free public COVID-19 testing in the Art Wood building on campus from 4-6 p.m. on Monday.