North Dakota coronavirus news, Oct. 20: Food Box program hits milestone

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: food aid, free testing and more.

Food Box program

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farmers to Families Food Box program has distributed more than 100 million food boxes, including many in North Dakota.

“It is incredible to think that in a little more than five months, this food box program has gone from an idea to a reality that has provided more than 100 million boxes of nutritious foods to people in need and along the way has helped to keep farmers and ranchers in business and allowed Americans working in our nation’s food supply chain to get back to work,” U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said.

The effort is part of the Coronavirus Farm Assistance Program. USDA is partnering with regional and local distributors to purchase up to $3 billion in fresh produce, dairy, and meat and deliver food boxes to Americans in need, in the process helping out farmers impacted by the coronarivus pandemic.

Great Plains Food Bank has worked with USDA to distribute the food boxes in Bismarck-Mandan. The program also has come to other areas in North Dakota, including the Standing Rock Indian Reservation and Williston.