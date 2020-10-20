North Dakota coronavirus news, Oct. 20: Food Box program hits milestone

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: food aid, free testing and more.
Food Box program
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farmers to Families Food Box program has distributed more than 100 million food boxes, including many in North Dakota.
“It is incredible to think that in a little more than five months, this food box program has gone from an idea to a reality that has provided more than 100 million boxes of nutritious foods to people in need and along the way has helped to keep farmers and ranchers in business and allowed Americans working in our nation’s food supply chain to get back to work,” U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said.
The effort is part of the Coronavirus Farm Assistance Program. USDA is partnering with regional and local distributors to purchase up to $3 billion in fresh produce, dairy, and meat and deliver food boxes to Americans in need, in the process helping out farmers impacted by the coronarivus pandemic.
Great Plains Food Bank has worked with USDA to distribute the food boxes in Bismarck-Mandan. The program also has come to other areas in North Dakota, including the Standing Rock Indian Reservation and Williston.
Upcoming testing
Custer Health is hosting free public COVID-19 testing Wednesday at Dacotah Speedway in Mandan, from 1-2 p.m.
People should approach the site from the southeast on Longspur Trail. Longspur Trail is accessible by Redwing Drive and 32nd Avenue Southeast, both off Memorial Highway. After being tested, people will exit onto 24th Avenue Southeast and travel north.
Emmons County Public Health is hosting an event Thursday from 10-11 a.m. at 118 E. Spruce Ave. in Linton. People are asked to stay in their vehicles, where they will be tested.
Preregistration for both events is available at https://testreg.nd.gov/. It speeds up the process but does not guarantee a test. People who previously have been tested for COVID-19 do not need to preregister.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has 33,666 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 5,812 in Burleigh County and 1,997 in Morton County. There have been 27,222 recoveries and 412 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 1,301 people have been hospitalized; 145 remain so. State and private labs have processed tests on 274,572 people, and conducted 776,039 total tests.
Concerned about COVID-19?
