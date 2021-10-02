North Dakota coronavirus news, Oct. 2: Group renews call for masks in schools

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: school masks, lutefisk, vaccine and testing.
School masks
A group of parents and other community members on Friday renewed its request for local school districts to mandate masks.
BPS and MPS Parent and Community Coalition for COVID-19 Safety in School sent a letter signed by more than 90 people to the school boards for Bismarck Public Schools and Mandan Public Schools with five requests -- reinstating mask mandates, encouraging quarantining when someone tests positive for COVID-19, improving accommodations for quarantined students and staff, implementing a COVID-19 testing program and complying with a federal order requiring masks on school buses.
The group previously asked the Bismarck-Burleigh Board of Health to instate masks in Bismarck Public Schools. The board declined due to a lack of legal authority.
The Friday letter also asked the boards to institute district-based contact tracing and "more strongly encourage" close contacts and people with COVID-19 to quarantine, if the boards will not mandate masks.
The group also asked the school districts to provide better options for teachers and students who test positive, saying staff might come to work sick rather than lose pay, and students with COVID-19 might fall behind in class.
The school districts in both cities are following reentry plans that do not require masks. Bismarck School Board President Jon Lee previously told the Tribune that viral transmission is a community issue, and if it needs to be addressed it should be done by the whole community, not in part.
Lutefisk, meatballs and lefse
The annual Sons of Norway Lutefisk, Meatballs and Lefse Dinner is back again after being canceled earlier this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
It was to have been held in January at Trinity Lutheran Church in Bismarck. It’s now set for Saturday, Oct. 16, at the Mandan Eagles Club, 1400 Collins Ave. It will run from 2-6 p.m.
The dinner is prepared by members of Sons of Norway Lodge No. 107. The menu is lutefisk with butter, homemade meatballs and gravy, mashed potatoes, coleslaw, lefse, cranberries, Norwegian pastries and coffee.
The cost is $20 for anyone older than 15; $6 for children 6-15; free for children under 6. Tickets are available at the door or online at www.sofnbismarck.com. Take-out meals also will be available.
Testing and vaccines
A comprehensive list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units in North Dakota can be found at health.nd.gov/covidtesting.
In Bismarck, PCR and rapid antigen tests are administered Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, Monday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the strip mall at 2805 Morrison Ave., Suite A. They're also administered Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Northland Health Centers, 914 S. 12th St., Suite 101.
People who have registered for COVID-19 testing through TestReg.nd.gov now can access results for tests completed after June 10 through a state service called the Citizen Portal. Instructions can be found at https://bit.ly/3jqiudf.
People can go to https://www.ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.
Both Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health and Custer Health in Mandan are offering vaccine to the general public.
To register with Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health, go to https://www.ndvax.org and search for a Bismarck vaccination event. For assistance, call 701-355-1540.
Morton County residents should go to https://www.ndvax.org and search for "Custer Health" or call 701-667-3370 to register. Custer Health has a vaccination clinic at 1100 32nd Ave. SE in Units D and E, off Memorial Highway.