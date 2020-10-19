North Dakota coronavirus news, Oct. 19: Online state vehicle auction set

Custer Health is hosting an event Wednesday at Dacotah Speedway in Mandan, from 1-2 p.m.

People should approach the site from the southeast on Longspur Trail. Longspur Trail is accessible by Redwing Drive and 32nd Avenue Southeast, both off Memorial Highway. After being tested, people will exit onto 24th Avenue Southeast and travel north.

Both testing events are open to all ages on a first-come, first-served basis, unless otherwise specified. Listed testing hours could be reduced if supplies run out.

Preregistration for both events is available at https://testreg.nd.gov/. It speeds up the process but does not guarantee a test. People who previously have been tested for COVID-19 do not need to preregister.

North Dakota virus numbers

North Dakota has 32,673 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 5,473 in Burleigh County and 1,908 in Morton County. There have been 26,392 recoveries and 408 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 1,267 people have been hospitalized; 153 remain so. State and private labs have processed tests on 272,737 people, and conducted 770,510 total tests.