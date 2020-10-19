North Dakota coronavirus news, Oct. 19: Online state vehicle auction set

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: vehicle auction, public testing and more.
Online state vehicle auction
The North Dakota Department of Transportation will hold a State Fleet Vehicle Auction on Wednesday online, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Safety remains a top priority at the NDDOT,” State Fleet Division Director Mike Gerhart said. “The switch to a virtual auction format is new for North Dakota but will provide a great opportunity for the public to participate while maintaining social distancing guidelines.”
The livestream public auction will include 65 vehicles. The webcast starts at 11 a.m., with vehicles driven for video presentation during the auction.
People who want to bid must register at orrauctioneers.com. Customers also are able to prebid if they are unable to attend online during the live auction.
More information and a list of vehicles available for purchase is available at dot.nd.gov or the auction website, which also has photos.
Vehicles up for auction have been detailed and serviced and are ready to drive off the lot. The auction includes sedans, vans, pickup trucks, buses and snowplow trucks.
This auction is the second of four scheduled this fall. For more information go to dot.nd.gov.
Upcoming testing
Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health will host free public COVID-19 testing at the Bismarck Event Center on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
People should enter Parking Lot D -- to the south of the Event Center, across Bowen Avenue -- from Seventh Street. Testing will be conducted inside the Event Center.
Custer Health is hosting an event Wednesday at Dacotah Speedway in Mandan, from 1-2 p.m.
People should approach the site from the southeast on Longspur Trail. Longspur Trail is accessible by Redwing Drive and 32nd Avenue Southeast, both off Memorial Highway. After being tested, people will exit onto 24th Avenue Southeast and travel north.
Both testing events are open to all ages on a first-come, first-served basis, unless otherwise specified. Listed testing hours could be reduced if supplies run out.
Preregistration for both events is available at https://testreg.nd.gov/. It speeds up the process but does not guarantee a test. People who previously have been tested for COVID-19 do not need to preregister.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has 32,673 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 5,473 in Burleigh County and 1,908 in Morton County. There have been 26,392 recoveries and 408 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 1,267 people have been hospitalized; 153 remain so. State and private labs have processed tests on 272,737 people, and conducted 770,510 total tests.
Concerned about COVID-19?
