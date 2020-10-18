North Dakota coronavirus news, Oct. 18: Pandemic panel discussion set

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: pandemic panel, free testing and more.

Pandemic response panel

The Challey Institute for Global Innovation and Growth and North Dakota State University Public Health will host a virtual panel discussion exploring health and economic questions related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Zoom event titled “How does a society reclaim human flourishing when faced with a pandemic?” is Tuesday from 2-3:30 p.m.

It will feature a panel of experts who will address the economic, health and social costs of the pandemic and the difficulties policymakers face in balancing those concerns.

Panelists include Ali Mokdad, professor of health metrics sciences at the University of Washington; Lynn Blewett, professor of health policy management at the University of Minnesota; and Stefanie Haeffle, senior research fellow with the Mercatus Center at George Mason University.

The discussion will be moderated by John Bitzan, director of the Challey Institute for Global Innovation and Growth, and Pamela Jo Johnson, chair of NDSU Public Health.