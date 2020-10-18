North Dakota coronavirus news, Oct. 18: Pandemic panel discussion set

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: pandemic panel, free testing and more.
Pandemic response panel
The Challey Institute for Global Innovation and Growth and North Dakota State University Public Health will host a virtual panel discussion exploring health and economic questions related to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Zoom event titled “How does a society reclaim human flourishing when faced with a pandemic?” is Tuesday from 2-3:30 p.m.
It will feature a panel of experts who will address the economic, health and social costs of the pandemic and the difficulties policymakers face in balancing those concerns.
Panelists include Ali Mokdad, professor of health metrics sciences at the University of Washington; Lynn Blewett, professor of health policy management at the University of Minnesota; and Stefanie Haeffle, senior research fellow with the Mercatus Center at George Mason University.
The discussion will be moderated by John Bitzan, director of the Challey Institute for Global Innovation and Growth, and Pamela Jo Johnson, chair of NDSU Public Health.
“Public Health has been at the forefront of addressing issues related to protecting our country’s health in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the virus is not the only threat to population health during this time,” Johnson said. “Social and economic consequences of the shutdown and the resulting health inequities are also public health crises that must simultaneously be addressed.”
The event is free and open to the public, but registration is required. More information and registration is at ndsu.edu/challeyinstitute/events.
Upcoming testing
Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health will host free public COVID-19 testing at the Bismarck Event Center on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
People should enter Parking Lot D -- to the south of the Event Center, across Bowen Avenue -- from Seventh Street. Testing will be conducted inside the Event Center.
Custer Health is hosting an event Wednesday at Dacotah Speedway in Mandan, from 1-2 p.m.
People should approach the site from the southeast on Longspur Trail. Longspur Trail is accessible by Redwing Drive and 32nd Avenue Southeast, both off Memorial Highway. After being tested, people will exit onto 24th Avenue Southeast and travel north.
Both testing events are open to all ages on a first-come, first-served basis, unless otherwise specified. Listed testing hours could be reduced if supplies run out.
Preregistration for both events is available at https://testreg.nd.gov/. It speeds up the process but does not guarantee a test. People who previously have been tested for COVID-19 do not need to preregister.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has 31,978 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 5,473 in Burleigh County and 1,908 in Morton County. There have been 25,922 recoveries and 404 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 1,253 people have been hospitalized; 147 remain so. State and private labs have processed tests on 270,555 people, and conducted 762,083 total tests.
Concerned about COVID-19?
