North Dakota coronavirus news, Oct. 18: Farm loan limits raised

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: farm loans, testing and shots.

Farm loan limits

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has increased the loan limit for borrowers seeking a guaranteed farm loan starting Oct. 1, from $1.776 million to $1.825 million.

“Farm loans are critical for our customers’ annual operating and family living expenses, emergency needs, and cash flow,” FSA Administrator Zach Ducheneaux said. “Raising the guaranteed loan limit will allow FSA to better meet the financial needs of producers as natural disasters and the pandemic continue to impact their operations.”

USDA also has extended the availability of “Disaster Set-Aside” for loan payments due through next January, because of the spread of the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus. The government also is allowing a second set-aside for those who have already taken advantage.

The program allows borrowers to set aside their next payment, moving the due date to the final maturity date of the loan, or extending it up to 12 months in the case of an annual operating loan. Any principal set aside will continue to accrue interest until it is repaid.