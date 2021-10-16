North Dakota coronavirus news, Oct. 16: High court to continue livestreaming

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: courts, testing and shots.
Supreme Court livestreams
North Dakota's Supreme Court will continue livestreaming oral arguments.
The court recently announced its decision following a public comment period.
Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, the court has carried livestreams on YouTube, at bit.ly/3iKLCuO, even after arguments resumed in-person.
Previous arguments were held via live videoconference.
Flu/COVID-19 clinics
Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health will conduct a drive-thru flu shot clinic at the Bismarck Event Center on Monday, with COVID-19 vaccine also available. The clinic is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and 3-6 p.m.
Appointments are required to reserve vaccine, and can be scheduled online at https://bit.ly/3lWcAQT or by phone at 701-355-1540. Walk-ins will be accepted based on availability of vaccine. People should wear a mask and bring insurance cards. Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health accepts the following insurance: Medicaid, Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Medica, Medicare Part B, Railroad Medicare, Sanford (except Sanford True Plan) and United Healthcare.
High-dose vaccinations for people 65 and older will be available while supplies last. People requiring high-dose vaccinations can contact Public Health at 701-355-1540 for more information.
People are asked to enter Bismarck Event Center parking lot D (the lot to the south across Bowen Avenue) from Seventh Street and make their way into the Event Center. Vaccinations will be conducted inside.
Custer Health in Mandan is offering flu shot/COVID-19 vaccine clinics on Wednesday, in two Morton County communities:
- Hebron school, 400 Church Ave., 7-9 a.m. CDT
- Hebron Senior Center, 707 Main St., 9:30-11:30 a.m. CDT
- Glen Ullin Senior Center, 110 S. Main St., 12-2 p.m. CDT
- Glen Ullin school, 6508 Highway 49, 2:30-4 p.m.
No appointment is necessary, but people can preregister online at www.custerhealth.com. People should bring insurance cards to the clinic.
For a complete list of Custer Health clinics in the region, go to https://www.custerhealth.com/flu-clinic-schedules.
Testing and vaccines
A comprehensive list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units in North Dakota can be found at health.nd.gov/covidtesting.
In Bismarck, PCR and rapid antigen tests are administered Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Friday through Sunday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the strip mall at 2805 Morrison Ave., Suite A. PCR tests also are administered Monday through Thursday from 10-11 a.m. at Northland Health Centers, 914 S. 12th St., Suite 101.
People who have registered for COVID-19 testing through TestReg.nd.gov can access results for tests through a state service called the Citizen Portal. Instructions can be found at https://bit.ly/3jqiudf.
People can go to https://www.ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.
Both Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health and Custer Health in Mandan are offering vaccine to the general public.
To register with Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health, go to https://www.ndvax.org and search for a Bismarck vaccination event. For assistance, call 701-355-1540.
Morton County residents should go to https://www.ndvax.org and search for "Custer Health" or call 701-667-3370 to register. Custer Health has a vaccination clinic at 1100 32nd Ave. SE in Units D and E, off Memorial Highway.