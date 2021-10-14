North Dakota coronavirus news, Oct. 14: Final tax deadline arrives Friday

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: tax deadline, testing and shots.

Tax deadline

Friday is the deadline for individual income tax payers to file returns without penalty.

The tax-filing deadline was moved from April 15 to May 17 this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Taxpayers who did not pay in full by May 17 are being charged interest on the unpaid balance. If a taxpayer does not file by Friday, penalties also will apply, according to state Tax Commissioner Ryan Rauschenberger.

The IRS says about 32,800 North Dakota residents asked for an extension until fall.

“Oct. 15 is the deadline for just about everyone,” IRS spokesperson Stacy Engle said. “Members of the military and others serving in a combat zone have more time. They normally have 180 days after they leave the combat zone to file and pay any taxes due.”

