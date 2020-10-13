North Dakota coronavirus news, Oct. 13: Tax extension deadline arrives

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: tax time, education aid, free testing and more.
Tax extension deadline
Thursday is the deadline for individual income tax payers to file returns without penalty.
The tax-filing deadline was moved from April 15 to July 15 this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Taxpayers who did not pay in full by July 15 are charged interest on the unpaid balance. If a taxpayer does not file by Thursday, penalties will apply, according to state Tax Commissioner Ryan Rauschenberger.
Electronic filing is encouraged, Paper filers must have their return postmarked by Oct. 15, or they may drop it off between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the Office of State Tax Commissioner’s drop box inside the west door of the state Capitol.
For questions about a state income tax return or to schedule an appointment for help in filing, call 701-328-1247. For more information, go to www.nd.gov/tax.
Education grants
Competitive grants are now available to K-12 school districts in North Dakota for developing and improving distance or remote learning techniques and technologies.
Support Local Journalism
The Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund is supported by money through the federal CARES Act economic rescue package. Nearly $2.5 million is available for K-12 grants.
“This grant opportunity allows school districts to seek reimbursement for investments made to improve education delivery and support services to students and families across North Dakota,” said Gov. Doug Burgum, whose office is collaborating with the state Department of Public Instruction on the grant program.
School districts may receive up to $200,000. The application is available online at https://bit.ly/2FmrJJW. The deadline to apply is Oct. 23.
Nearly $3.5 million in GEER funding is being used for a Higher Education COVID Modified Learning and Workforce Grant. That application period has ended.
Thursday testing
Emmons County Public Health is hosting free public COVID-19 testing Thursday from 10-11 a.m. at 118 E. Spruce Ave. in Linton.
People are asked to stay in their vehicles, where they will be tested.
Preregistration is available at https://testreg.nd.gov/. It speeds up the process but does not guarantee a test.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has 28,245 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 4,672 in Burleigh County and 1,633 in Morton County. There have been 23,288 recoveries and 357 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 1,126 people have been hospitalized; 158 remain so. State and private labs have processed tests on 261,745 people, and conducted 723,102 total tests.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.