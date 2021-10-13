North Dakota coronavirus news, Oct. 13: Shot clinics set in Carson, Bismarck

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The clinic is from 12-6 p.m. at the plant, at 1613 Edwards Ave. Face masks are required.

Appointments are recommended but not required. To schedule an appointment go to sanfordhealth.org or use My Sanford Chart. People do not have to be a Sanford Health patient to receive vaccinations.

The Pfizer vaccine has been approved for people 12 years of age and older. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been approved for those 18 and older. The flu shot is available for healthy adults and children, including pregnant women. The nasal mist flu vaccine will not be available at Wednesday's clinic.

Testing and vaccines

A comprehensive list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units in North Dakota can be found at health.nd.gov/covidtesting.