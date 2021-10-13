North Dakota coronavirus news, Oct. 13: Shot clinics set in Carson, Bismarck

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: shot clinics and COVID-19 testing.
Carson clinics
Mandan-based Custer Health is offering flu shot/COVID-19 vaccine clinics on Wednesday at three sites in the Grant County town of Carson:
- Carson Office, 106 2nd Ave. E., 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. MDT
- Carson Senior Center, 108 Grant St., 12:15-1:15 p.m. MDT
- Carson School, 210 2nd Ave. W., 2:30-4 p.m. MDT
No appointment is necessary, but people can preregister online at www.custerhealth.com. People should bring insurance cards to the clinic.
Health officials are urging people to get flu shots to help prevent the overtaxing of hospitals that are struggling to keep up with the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.
For a complete list of Custer Health clinics in the region this month, go to https://www.custerhealth.com/flu-clinic-schedules.
Bismarck clinic
Sanford Health is moving its drive-up flu and COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Wednesday from the MDU Resources Community Bowl to the Robert A. Kuntz Physical Plant on the Bismarck State College campus due to weather concerns.
The clinic is from 12-6 p.m. at the plant, at 1613 Edwards Ave. Face masks are required.
Appointments are recommended but not required. To schedule an appointment go to sanfordhealth.org or use My Sanford Chart. People do not have to be a Sanford Health patient to receive vaccinations.
The Pfizer vaccine has been approved for people 12 years of age and older. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been approved for those 18 and older. The flu shot is available for healthy adults and children, including pregnant women. The nasal mist flu vaccine will not be available at Wednesday's clinic.
Testing and vaccines
A comprehensive list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units in North Dakota can be found at health.nd.gov/covidtesting.
In Bismarck, PCR and rapid antigen tests are administered Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Friday through Sunday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the strip mall at 2805 Morrison Ave., Suite A. PCR tests also are administered Monday through Thursday from 10-11 a.m. at Northland Health Centers, 914 S. 12th St., Suite 101.
People who have registered for COVID-19 testing through TestReg.nd.gov now can access results for tests completed after June 10 through a state service called the Citizen Portal. Instructions can be found at https://bit.ly/3jqiudf.
People can go to https://www.ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.
Both Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health and Custer Health in Mandan are offering vaccine to the general public.
To register with Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health, go to https://www.ndvax.org and search for a Bismarck vaccination event. For assistance, call 701-355-1540.
Morton County residents should go to https://www.ndvax.org and search for "Custer Health" or call 701-667-3370 to register. Custer Health has a vaccination clinic at 1100 32nd Ave. SE in Units D and E, off Memorial Highway.