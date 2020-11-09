North Dakota coronavirus news, Nov. 9: Vaccine planning takes another step

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Committee members on Monday also discussed a vaccine being developed by Pfizer Inc. The company on Monday said early and incomplete test results suggest it might be 90% effective. Dr. Stephen Pickard, who facilitates the committee, said the news is "very encouraging," but he cautioned that final results aren't yet available.

Upcoming testing

Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health will host free public COVID-19 drive-thru testing at the Bismarck Event Center from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. The expansion from the normal one hour of testing to two hours will continue through the month of November.

People should enter Parking Lot D -- to the south of the Event Center, across Bowen Avenue -- from Seventh Street. Testing will be conducted inside the Event Center.

Custer Health is hosting a drive-thru event Wednesday at Dacotah Speedway in Mandan, from 1-2 p.m.

People should approach the site from the southeast on Longspur Trail. Longspur Trail is accessible by Redwing Drive and 32nd Avenue Southeast, both off Memorial Highway. After being tested, people will exit onto 24th Avenue Southeast and travel north.