North Dakota coronavirus news, Nov. 9: Vaccine planning takes another step

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: vaccine planning, public testing and more.
Vaccine planning
North Dakota's COVID-19 Vaccination Ethics Committee on Monday approved a plan for prioritizing how hospitals and hospital staff should receive a vaccine when one becomes available.
The advisory committee provides recommendations to the state’s COVID-19 Unified Command, which is led by the state health officer and the National Guard's adjutant general, and includes state Cabinet officials and other leaders.
The recommended plan is to vaccinate "tier 1" staff at referral hospitals and then move to tier 1 staff at rural hospitals if enough vaccine is available. Referral hospitals, such as Sanford Health Bismarck and CHI St. Alexius Health, care for the bulk of COVID-19 patients in the state. If there isn't enough vaccine to vaccinate all tier 1 workers, the recommendation is to vaccinate "tier 1A" workers at referral hospitals to keep the facilities stable.
Tier 1 staff includes general surgeons, laboratory staff and long-term care workers in facilities associated with health systems. Tier 1A, a subset of Tier 1, includes respiratory therapists, urgent care, primary care nursing and critical care staff such as those who work in an emergency room or intensive care unit.
Committee members on Monday also discussed a vaccine being developed by Pfizer Inc. The company on Monday said early and incomplete test results suggest it might be 90% effective. Dr. Stephen Pickard, who facilitates the committee, said the news is "very encouraging," but he cautioned that final results aren't yet available.
Upcoming testing
Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health will host free public COVID-19 drive-thru testing at the Bismarck Event Center from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. The expansion from the normal one hour of testing to two hours will continue through the month of November.
People should enter Parking Lot D -- to the south of the Event Center, across Bowen Avenue -- from Seventh Street. Testing will be conducted inside the Event Center.
Custer Health is hosting a drive-thru event Wednesday at Dacotah Speedway in Mandan, from 1-2 p.m.
People should approach the site from the southeast on Longspur Trail. Longspur Trail is accessible by Redwing Drive and 32nd Avenue Southeast, both off Memorial Highway. After being tested, people will exit onto 24th Avenue Southeast and travel north.
Preregistration for both events is available at https://testreg.nd.gov/. It speeds up the process but does not guarantee a test. People who previously have been tested for COVID-19 do not need to preregister.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has had 55,458 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 8,835 in Burleigh County and 2,997 in Morton County. There have been 43,949 recoveries and 644 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 1,906 people have been hospitalized; 644 remain so. State and private labs have processed tests on 310,998 people, and conducted 947,371 total tests.
Concerned about COVID-19?
