North Dakota coronavirus news, Nov. 8: Public Health holding child vaccine drive-thru

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: child shots, open enrollment, FEMA aid and more.

Child vaccine shots

Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health is holding a drive-thru child vaccine clinic at the Bismarck Event Center on Tuesday, from 3:30-6 p.m.

People are asked to turn off Seventh Street into Parking Lot D south of the Event Center, proceed into the arena -- not the Exhibit Hall, as with past drive-thru clinics -- and then exit back onto Seventh.

People who attend should wear a mask and bring insurance cards. To schedule an appointment, go to https://bit.ly/3wdsdrS. People who can't attend the clinic and want to set up an appointment for a vaccination at Public Health's 500 E. Front location, or have any questions, should call 701-355-1540.

Both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have endorsed Pfizer's vaccine for children ages 5-11. Doses for the age group are about one-third of the amount given to adolescents and adults.

Public Health Director Renae Moch has called the child vaccine "a game-changer in the battle against COVID-19.”

Blue Cross

North Dakota's largest health insurer is reminding people to review their health insurance coverage as the federally mandated open enrollment period begins with the start of November.

The period in which people can make changes to their health coverage or enroll in new coverage for any reason usually closes on Dec. 15, but President Joe Biden extended it to next Jan. 15 to give people more time to sign up for coverage amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota says that with the American Rescue Plan Act enacted last March, additional savings through lower premiums and increased cost assistance might be available to new and existing policyholders.

FEMA aid

North Dakota’s Health Department is getting more federal money for its response to the pandemic.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency says it is providing two grants totaling $6.1 million to the department, for testing and vaccination efforts.

The money is through the federal Disaster Relief Fund, according to U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D.

Testing and vaccines

A comprehensive list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units in North Dakota can be found at health.nd.gov/covidtesting.

In Bismarck, PCR and rapid antigen tests are administered Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Friday through Sunday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the strip mall at 2805 Morrison Ave., Suite A. PCR tests also are administered Monday through Thursday from 10-11 a.m. at Northland Health Centers, 914 S. 12th St., Suite 101.

People who have registered for COVID-19 testing through TestReg.nd.gov can access results for tests through a state service called the Citizen Portal. Instructions can be found at https://bit.ly/3jqiudf.

People can go to https://www.ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.

Both Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health and Custer Health in Mandan are offering vaccine to the general public.

To register with Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health, go to https://www.ndvax.org and search for a Bismarck vaccination event. For assistance, call 701-355-1540.

Morton County residents should go to https://www.ndvax.org and search for "Custer Health" or call 701-667-3370 to register. Custer Health has a vaccination clinic at 1100 32nd Ave. SE in Units D and E, off Memorial Highway.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0