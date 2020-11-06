North Dakota coronavirus news, Nov. 6: Higher education getting $2.5 million

Courthouse restrictions

More county courthouses in the region are restricting access as coronavirus cases rise around the state.

Courthouses that had shut down after the onset of the pandemic reopened in July as jury trials resumed. Now, some are limiting public access again, according to the North Dakota Supreme Court.

The Mercer County Courthouse in Stanton and the Stark County Courthouse in Dickinson are the latest in the region to close to the public.

Caregiver wellness

The Bismarck Cancer Center’s 2nd annual Caregiver Wellness Day will be held as a virtual event on Saturday.

The free conference is for caregivers and health care professionals. It will feature four speakers covering the topics “Meditation for the Caregiver,” “Healthy Nutrition,” “Taking Care of the Caregiver,” and “Mindfulness to Thrive.”