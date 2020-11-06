North Dakota coronavirus news, Nov. 6: Higher education getting $2.5 million

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: higher ed, courthouses, cancer center and more.
Higher education aid
North Dakota colleges and universities are getting a total of $2.5 million to support modified learning and workforce training enhancements during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The money is through the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund, which was created through the federal CARES Act economic rescue package.
North Dakota received just under $6 million in GEER funding from the U.S. Department of Education, $2.5 million of which was made available to higher education through a competitive grant process.
More than 40 proposals were received totaling more than $7.5 million. A list of the grant awards can be found at https://bit.ly/3p4v2Yk.
“These grants will ensure our colleges and universities continue to have the resources and equipment they need to provide critical workforce training and education across the state,” Gov. Doug Burgum said.
A competitive grant process also was held for GEER funding for K-12 education. Those applications are still being evaluated.
Courthouse restrictions
More county courthouses in the region are restricting access as coronavirus cases rise around the state.
Courthouses that had shut down after the onset of the pandemic reopened in July as jury trials resumed. Now, some are limiting public access again, according to the North Dakota Supreme Court.
The Mercer County Courthouse in Stanton and the Stark County Courthouse in Dickinson are the latest in the region to close to the public.
Caregiver wellness
The Bismarck Cancer Center’s 2nd annual Caregiver Wellness Day will be held as a virtual event on Saturday.
The free conference is for caregivers and health care professionals. It will feature four speakers covering the topics “Meditation for the Caregiver,” “Healthy Nutrition,” “Taking Care of the Caregiver,” and “Mindfulness to Thrive.”
The event link will be available Saturday. For more information or to register go to https://www.bismarckcancercenter.com/event/caregiver-day, email skelsch@bismarckcancercenter.com or call the Bismarck Cancer Center at 701-222-6100.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has had 51,602 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 8,325 in Burleigh County and 2,824 in Morton County. There have been 41,175 recoveries and 613 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 1,817 people have been hospitalized; 238 remain so. State and private labs have processed tests on 305,665 people, and conducted 923,087 total tests.
