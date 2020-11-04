North Dakota coronavirus news, Nov. 4: Federal farm aid increasing

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: farm aid, wheat outlook, free testing and more.
Federal farm aid
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved nearly $306 million in aid to North Dakota farmers so far through the second round of the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program.
The program is providing direct payments nationwide to farmers and ranchers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Payments are capped at $250,000 per producer. More than 160 commodities are eligible.
The government has approved more than $8.8 billion in payments in the second round application period. More than 518,000 applications have been approved nationally; about 12,200 were from North Dakota.
Up to $14 billion is available in this round. Applications are accepted through Dec. 11.
The aid is coming from two funding sources: the federal CARES Act economic rescue package to compensate for losses due to price declines, and the Commodity Credit Corporation Charter Act to compensate for losses due to market disruptions.
For more information go to farmers.gov/cfap.
Virtual crop outlook
The North Dakota Wheat Commission and the U.S. Durum Growers Association will host this year’s Crop Outlook and International Durum Forum virtually.
The event is set from 1-3 p.m. Central time on Monday and 9-11 a.m. CT on Tuesday. It will bring together industry experts and producers to discuss the latest trends impacting the wheat and durum industries.
North Dakota Agricultural Weather Network Director Daryl Ritchison will be the opening keynote speaker at 1 p.m. on Monday. He’ll share his insights on predictions for the 2021 crop year. Founding Farmers Restaurant Group co-owner Dan Simons will be the closing keynote speaker at 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday. He’ll talk about how the Washington D.C.-based restaurant group has navigated challenging times.
Other presentation topics will include crop overviews and coronavirus pandemic challenges.
“This is a great opportunity for industry experts and producers to come together to discuss industry issues and to learn from each other,” said Berthold farmer Blake Inman, president of the Durum Growers.
The event is free but people are asked to register. To register or for more information, go to www.durumgrowers.com.
Upcoming testing
The public health units in Kidder County and Emmons County are hosting COVID-19 testing events on Thursday.
The Kidder County event at 422 2nd Ave. NW in Steele is from 3-4 p.m. It’s open to anyone age 12 and older. People are asked to approach from the west.
The Emmons County event is from 10-11 a.m. at 118 E. Spruce Ave. in Linton. People are asked to stay in their vehicles, where they will be tested.
Preregistration for both events is available at https://testreg.nd.gov/. It speeds up the process but does not guarantee a test. People who previously have been tested for COVID-19 do not need to preregister.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has 48,301 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 7,871 in Burleigh County and 2,679 in Morton County. There have been 39,163 recoveries and 567 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 1,738 people have been hospitalized; 220 remain so. State and private labs have processed tests on 301,081 people, and conducted 901,043 total tests.
Concerned about COVID-19?
