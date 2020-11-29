North Dakota coronavirus news, Nov. 29: State Christmas Tree lighting is virtual

Custer Health is hosting a drive-thru event Wednesday at Mandan Union Cemetery, 1600 Mandan Ave. NE, to the north of Interstate 94 Exit 153, from 1-2 p.m.

People should approach from the west and enter the site from the northwest corner, where Old Red Trail turns south and becomes Mandan Avenue. Vehicles will travel east into Union Cemetery, and travel around the perimeter before eventually coming from the west into the Mandan Union Cemetery building, where testing will be conducted. Vehicles will travel out of the cemetery to the south and are asked to leave the area by going south on Mandan Avenue.

Preregistration for testing events is available at https://testreg.nd.gov/. It speeds up the process but does not guarantee a test. People who previously have been tested for COVID-19 do not need to preregister.

North Dakota virus numbers

North Dakota has had 78,658 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 11,933 in Burleigh County and 4,021 in Morton County. There have been 70,901 recoveries and 920 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 2,267 people have been hospitalized; 323 remain so. State and private labs have processed tests on 348,939 people, and conducted 1,136,484 total tests.