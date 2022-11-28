 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
North Dakota coronavirus news, Nov. 28: Moch attends COVID-19 summit

Coronavirus need to know

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: national conference, pandemic fatigue, education assistance, food aid and more.

DC Summit

Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health Director Renae Moch was invited to Washington, D.C., earlier this month for the White House Summit on COVID-19 Equity and What Works Showcase.

Moch represents a six-state region including North Dakota on the board of the National Association of City and County Health Officials.

The summit was hosted by the White House and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It addressed the disproportionate impact of the coronavirus pandemic on high-risk and underserved populations.

“Conversations with national leaders confirmed that Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health is certainly among those paving the road to health equity," Moch said in a statement. "We continue to work with community partners to ensure all individuals have the tools and resources they need to survive and thrive and have a fair opportunity to optimal health.”

Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health's health equity efforts include mobile vaccination outreach events. For more information, go to www.bismarcknd.gov/publichealth.

Renae Moch

Moch

Math grants

North Dakota's Department of Public Instruction is providing $500,000 in grants aimed at improving math instruction in schools.

The “Greater Math in North Dakota” program is funded by federal COVID-19 aid. It's designed to give students in grades 3-8 a strong foundation in basic math skills so they don't fall behind.

Student math results on recent standardized tests have been unsatisfactory, according to State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler.

“We see Greater Math in North Dakota as a way to address gaps in student math knowledge, and as a way to increase their personal growth and math proficiency,” she said. “It also offers math educators advice and tools for strengthening their instruction. The knowledge we gain can be applied statewide.”

Applications are due at midnight Thursday, Dec. 8, with grant awards announced by the end of the year. An application form and more information are posted on the DPI website, at https://www.nd.gov/dpi/.

Kirsten Baesler

Baesler

National emergency

U.S. Sens. John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., both voted in favor of a Senate resolution calling for an end to the COVID-19 national emergency declaration.

The resolution won't have any impact -- it's unlikely to be taken up by the Democratic-controlled House this year, and the White House has said President Joe Biden would veto it anyway.

But it's more evidence of pandemic fatigue. The resolution was approved earlier this month by a vote of 62–36, with 13 Senate Democrats joining Republicans in support.

Cramer-Hoeven

Cramer and Hoeven

Mobile food pantry

Trucks carrying fresh vegetables, bakery items and boxed goods will make a stop in communities in the region this week.

Food through the Great Plains Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry is available at no cost to those in need. The scheduled stops are:

Wednesday

  • Turtle Lake, Trinity Lutheran Church, 526 Kundert St., 3-4 p.m.
  • Garrison, 71 S. Main St. (alley), time to be announced
  • Washburn, McLean Family Resource Center, 205 7th St., 3:30-5:30 p.m.
  • Wilton, Wilton Food Pantry, 42 Dakota Ave. 3-4 p.m.

Thursday

  • Fort Yates, Standing Rock CDC, 181 Agency Ave., 3:30-5 p.m.

For more information, go to https://bit.ly/3lkvv80.

Testing and vaccines

A comprehensive list of free public COVID-19 testing offered in North Dakota can be found at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. That site also lists where free at-home test kits are being offered. 

People can go to https://www.ndvax.org or https://bit.ly/3N3IMxb or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.

County-level COVID-19 risks determined by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention can be found at https://bit.ly/3Clifrq

Guidance and resources for businesses are at https://bit.ly/3w0DpKj.

General information is at https://www.health.nd.gov/diseases-conditions/coronavirus and https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

