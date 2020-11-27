North Dakota coronavirus news, Nov. 27: Annual Garrison festival canceled

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: Garrison festival, service providers and more.

Dickens Festival

The annual Dickens Village Festival in Garrison has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The event held over three weekends during the holidays transforms the community into a Victorian town from the era of Charles Dickens, with various entertainment including rides on the town’s English double-decker bus.

The sponsoring committee in a statement said it “held out hope” for as long as it could.

“We know, now more than ever, many long for the holiday joyfulness that the festival brought,” the group said. “The rising pandemic has continued to bring many challenges and uncertainty and unfortunately has left us, with the help of our sponsors, to make the toughest decision.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Service providers aid

The North Dakota Department of Human Services and the North Dakota Association of Community Providers have given $33,000 worth of personal protective equipment to qualified service providers in North Dakota at no cost.