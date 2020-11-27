North Dakota coronavirus news, Nov. 27: Annual Garrison festival canceled

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: Garrison festival, service providers and more.
Dickens Festival
The annual Dickens Village Festival in Garrison has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The event held over three weekends during the holidays transforms the community into a Victorian town from the era of Charles Dickens, with various entertainment including rides on the town’s English double-decker bus.
The sponsoring committee in a statement said it “held out hope” for as long as it could.
“We know, now more than ever, many long for the holiday joyfulness that the festival brought,” the group said. “The rising pandemic has continued to bring many challenges and uncertainty and unfortunately has left us, with the help of our sponsors, to make the toughest decision.”
Service providers aid
The North Dakota Department of Human Services and the North Dakota Association of Community Providers have given $33,000 worth of personal protective equipment to qualified service providers in North Dakota at no cost.
The providers offer care for older people and those with disabilities so they can keep living in their homes.
The effort to help outfit them with masks, gloves, face shields and other protective equipment has been ongoing since spring. It’s being funded through federal CARES Act coronavirus relief aid; North Dakota’s Money Follows the Person program, which supports home and community-based services; and a grant from the State Council on Developmental Disabilities. The total dedicated to the project is $60,000.
“While businesses are responsible for securing their own supplies, we realized many agency and independent qualified service providers were facing challenges. Supplies were scarce and sources ever-changing,” said Nancy Nikolas Maier, director of Human Services’ Aging Services Division.
The program will continue through the end of the year, or until supplies or funding runs out. For more information, email ppe.ndacp@gmail.com or call 701-620-2933, 711 (TTY).
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has had 77,232 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 11,711 in Burleigh County and 3,974 in Morton County. There have been 68,105 recoveries and 902 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 2,620 people have been hospitalized; 309 remain so. State and private labs have processed tests on 346,071 people, and conducted 1,119,225 total tests.
Concerned about COVID-19?
