North Dakota coronavirus news, Nov. 26: Federal farm aid increases

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: farm aid, more beds and more.
Federal farm aid
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved nearly $394 million in aid to North Dakota farmers so far through the second round of the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program.
The program is providing direct payments nationwide to farmers and ranchers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Payments are capped at $250,000 per producer. More than 160 commodities are eligible.
The government has approved more than $10.6 billion in payments in the second round application period. More than 668,000 applications have been approved nationally; nearly 17,000 were from North Dakota.
Up to $14 billion is available in this round. Applications are accepted through Dec. 11.
The aid is coming from two funding sources: the federal CARES Act economic rescue package to compensate for losses due to price declines, and the Commodity Credit Corporation Charter Act to compensate for losses due to market disruptions.
For more information go to farmers.gov/cfap.
New COVID-19 unit
Sanford Health this week opened a 20-bed COVID-19 unit in the former Bismarck Surgical Associates building on Ninth Street, a move that expands its total COVID-19 beds to 75.
The facility is called the Sanford Ninth Street Special Care Unit. Sanford Health Bismarck President Michael LeBeau earlier told the Tribune that it was a $1 million project.
All patients with emergency care needs still need to go to the Sanford hospital emergency room using the Sixth Street entrance. There are no walk-in emergency care services at the new unit, and no visitors are allowed.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has had 76,442 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 11,632 in Burleigh County and 3,949 in Morton County. There have been 67,200 recoveries and 897 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 2,608 people have been hospitalized; 302 remain so. State and private labs have processed tests on 344,754 people, and conducted 1,111,437 total tests.
