North Dakota coronavirus news, Nov. 24: Officials offer Thanksgiving tips

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: Thanksgiving help, public testing and more.
Thanksgiving tips
Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health is urging people who are planning for Thanksgiving to include a risk assessment for COVID-19, and it's pointing out a tool to help.
People who attend a Thanksgiving dinner could be at high risk for encountering at least one person with the disease, according to the agency. An online tool at https://covid19risk.biosci.gatech.edu/ enables people to plan for gatherings of various sizes, basing risk on COVID-19 rates by county.
The tool is a collaborative project of the Georgia Institute of Technology, the Applied Bioinformatics Laboratory, Stanford University and RStudio.
“Thanksgiving has always been a time for families to gather, but in this stage of the pandemic when our positive cases, hospitalizations and deaths are at all-time highs, the risk of hosting a gathering should be the first consideration when planning to celebrate the holiday this year,” Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health Director Renae Moch said.
More information about hosting, and traveling to, holiday events is available from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/holidays.html. Specific information about Thanksgiving is available at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/holidays/thanksgiving.html.
Holiday Helpline
The Project Renew effort in North Dakota is launching a drop-in Zoom Holiday Helpline for anyone in North Dakota.
Support Local Journalism
It’s a partnership between Lutheran Social Services of North Dakota and North Dakota's Behavioral Health Division. The Holiday Helpline is meant to be a strength and support source for people navigating an unprecedented holiday season due to the coronavirus pandemic.
People can simply drop in to say “hi,” or they can talk with Project Renew’s trained crisis counselors.
The Holiday Helpline will be available on Thanksgiving from 2-6 p.m. Central time. People can register for free, and an email with the meeting ID and passcode will be provided. Register at: https://tinyurl.com/PRHolidayHelp.
Upcoming testing
Custer Health is hosting public drive-thru COVID-19 testing on Wednesday at Mandan Union Cemetery, 1600 Mandan Ave. NE, to the north of Interstate 94 Exit 153, from 1-2 p.m.
People should approach from the west and enter the site from the northwest corner, where Old Red Trail turns south and becomes Mandan Avenue. Vehicles will travel east into Union Cemetery and turn south on the first road. Vehicles eventually will turn back west near the cemetery building to proceed through the testing area. Vehicles will travel out of the cemetery to the south and are asked to leave the area by going south on Mandan Avenue.
Preregistration for testing events is available at https://testreg.nd.gov/. It speeds up the process but does not guarantee a test. People who previously have been tested for COVID-19 do not need to preregister.
The public health units in Kidder and Emmons counties have altered their weekly Thursday testing due to the onset of cold weather.
In Kidder County, call 701-475-2582 to schedule an appointment. In Emmons County, asymptomatic people should call 701-254-4027, and people with symptoms should call 701-254-4531.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has had 74,401 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 11,269 in Burleigh County and 3,841 in Morton County. There have been 64,610 recoveries and 883 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 2,528 people have been hospitalized; 289 remain so. State and private labs have processed tests on 341,033 people, and conducted 1,092,803 total tests.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.