North Dakota coronavirus news, Nov. 24: Officials offer Thanksgiving tips

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: Thanksgiving help, public testing and more.

Thanksgiving tips

Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health is urging people who are planning for Thanksgiving to include a risk assessment for COVID-19, and it's pointing out a tool to help.

People who attend a Thanksgiving dinner could be at high risk for encountering at least one person with the disease, according to the agency. An online tool at https://covid19risk.biosci.gatech.edu/ enables people to plan for gatherings of various sizes, basing risk on COVID-19 rates by county.

The tool is a collaborative project of the Georgia Institute of Technology, the Applied Bioinformatics Laboratory, Stanford University and RStudio.

“Thanksgiving has always been a time for families to gather, but in this stage of the pandemic when our positive cases, hospitalizations and deaths are at all-time highs, the risk of hosting a gathering should be the first consideration when planning to celebrate the holiday this year,” Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health Director Renae Moch said.