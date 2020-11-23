North Dakota coronavirus news, Nov. 23: Mandan Parks programs to resume earlier

Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health will host public drive-thru COVID-19 testing at the Bismarck Event Center from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

People should enter Parking Lot D -- to the south of the Event Center, across Bowen Avenue -- from Seventh Street. Testing will be conducted inside the Event Center.

Custer Health is hosting a drive-thru event Wednesday at Mandan Union Cemetery, 1600 Mandan Ave. NE, to the north of Interstate 94 Exit 153, from 1-2 p.m.

People should approach from the west and enter the site from the northwest corner, where Old Red Trail turns south and becomes Mandan Avenue. Vehicles will travel east into Union Cemetery and turn south on the first road. Vehicles eventually will turn back west near the cemetery building to proceed through the testing area. Vehicles will travel out of the cemetery to the south and are asked to leave the area by going south on Mandan Avenue.

Preregistration for testing events is available at https://testreg.nd.gov/. It speeds up the process but does not guarantee a test. People who previously have been tested for COVID-19 do not need to preregister.

North Dakota virus numbers

North Dakota has had 73,397 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 11,153 in Burleigh County and 3,806 in Morton County. There have been 62,697 recoveries and 846 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 2,481 people have been hospitalized; 314 remain so. State and private labs have processed tests on 339,483 people, and conducted 1,084,813 total tests.