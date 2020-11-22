North Dakota coronavirus news, Nov. 22: More courthouses restrict access

People should approach from the west and enter the site from the northwest corner, where Old Red Trail turns south and becomes Mandan Avenue. Vehicles will travel east into Union Cemetery and turn south on the first road. Vehicles eventually will turn back west near the cemetery building to proceed through the testing area. Vehicles will travel out of the cemetery to the south and are asked to leave the area by going south on Mandan Avenue.

Preregistration for both events is available at https://testreg.nd.gov/. It speeds up the process but does not guarantee a test. People who previously have been tested for COVID-19 do not need to preregister.

North Dakota virus numbers

North Dakota has had 72,683 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 11,050 in Burleigh County and 3,761 in Morton County. There have been 61,599 recoveries and 840 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 2,459 people have been hospitalized; 315 remain so. State and private labs have processed tests on 337,885 people, and conducted 1,077,719 total tests.