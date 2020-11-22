North Dakota coronavirus news, Nov. 22: More courthouses restrict access

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: courthouses, testing and more.
Courthouse restrictions
More county courthouses in the region are restricting access as coronavirus cases rise around the state.
Courthouses that had shut down after the onset of the pandemic reopened in July as jury trials resumed. Now, some are limiting public access again, according to the North Dakota Supreme Court.
In the region, the Adams County Courthouse in Hettinger, Dunn County Courthouse in Manning, Kidder County Courthouse in Steele and Wells County Courthouse in Fessenden are the latest to close to the public, with entrance by appointment only.
Upcoming testing
Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health will host public drive-thru COVID-19 testing at the Bismarck Event Center from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.
People should enter Parking Lot D -- to the south of the Event Center, across Bowen Avenue -- from Seventh Street. Testing will be conducted inside the Event Center.
Custer Health is hosting a drive-thru event Wednesday at Mandan Union Cemetery, 1600 Mandan Ave. NE, to the north of Interstate 94 Exit 153, from 1-2 p.m.
People should approach from the west and enter the site from the northwest corner, where Old Red Trail turns south and becomes Mandan Avenue. Vehicles will travel east into Union Cemetery and turn south on the first road. Vehicles eventually will turn back west near the cemetery building to proceed through the testing area. Vehicles will travel out of the cemetery to the south and are asked to leave the area by going south on Mandan Avenue.
Preregistration for both events is available at https://testreg.nd.gov/. It speeds up the process but does not guarantee a test. People who previously have been tested for COVID-19 do not need to preregister.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has had 72,683 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 11,050 in Burleigh County and 3,761 in Morton County. There have been 61,599 recoveries and 840 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 2,459 people have been hospitalized; 315 remain so. State and private labs have processed tests on 337,885 people, and conducted 1,077,719 total tests.
