North Dakota coronavirus news, Nov. 22: DSU offers preholiday testing

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: testing and shots.

Dickinson testing

Dickinson State University this Monday is hosting a free preholiday community COVID-19 testing event.

It's from 7-10 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. in Stickney Hall, Room 120 on the DSU campus.

“We encourage our students, staff and faculty, as well as community members, to test before they are guests or hosts at Thanksgiving,” DSU President Steve Easton said. “By testing (Monday), individuals should have time to make informed decisions about their holiday plans and to minimize the spread of COVID-19.”

There also will be free testing events following the Thanksgiving holiday, at the old True Value/Whiting building north of Runnings, at 528 21st St. W in Dickinson.

To preregister go to https://testreg.nd.gov/.

Testing and vaccines

A comprehensive list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units in North Dakota can be found at health.nd.gov/covidtesting.

In Bismarck, PCR and rapid antigen tests are administered daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the strip mall at 2805 Morrison Ave., Suite A. PCR tests also are administered Monday through Thursday from 10-11 a.m. at Northland Health Centers, 914 S. 12th St., Suite 101.

People who have registered for COVID-19 testing through TestReg.nd.gov can access results for tests through a state service called the Citizen Portal. Instructions can be found at https://bit.ly/3jqiudf.

People can go to https://www.ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.

Both Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health and Custer Health in Mandan are offering vaccine to the general public.

To register with Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health, go to https://www.ndvax.org and search for a Bismarck vaccination event. For assistance, call 701-355-1540.

Morton County residents should go to https://www.ndvax.org and search for "Custer Health" or call 701-667-3370 to register. Custer Health has a vaccination clinic at 1100 32nd Ave. SE in Units D and E, off Memorial Highway.

