North Dakota coronavirus news, Nov. 20: Federal farm aid grows

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: farm aid, universities and more.

Federal farm aid

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved more than $370 million in aid to North Dakota farmers so far through the second round of the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program.

The program is providing direct payments nationwide to farmers and ranchers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Payments are capped at $250,000 per producer. More than 160 commodities are eligible.

The government has approved more than $10.1 billion in payments in the second round application period. More than 616,000 applications have been approved nationally; more than 15,000 were from North Dakota.

Up to $14 billion is available in this round. Applications are accepted through Dec. 11.

The aid is coming from two funding sources: the federal CARES Act economic rescue package to compensate for losses due to price declines, and the Commodity Credit Corporation Charter Act to compensate for losses due to market disruptions.

For more information go to farmers.gov/cfap.