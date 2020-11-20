North Dakota coronavirus news, Nov. 20: Federal farm aid grows

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: farm aid, universities and more.
Federal farm aid
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved more than $370 million in aid to North Dakota farmers so far through the second round of the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program.
The program is providing direct payments nationwide to farmers and ranchers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Payments are capped at $250,000 per producer. More than 160 commodities are eligible.
The government has approved more than $10.1 billion in payments in the second round application period. More than 616,000 applications have been approved nationally; more than 15,000 were from North Dakota.
Up to $14 billion is available in this round. Applications are accepted through Dec. 11.
The aid is coming from two funding sources: the federal CARES Act economic rescue package to compensate for losses due to price declines, and the Commodity Credit Corporation Charter Act to compensate for losses due to market disruptions.
For more information go to farmers.gov/cfap.
University system-Labster
The North Dakota University System has partnered with Labster to provide campuses with virtual laboratory simulations in the areas of biology, chemistry, physics and general sciences.
The move is part of the university system’s efforts to protect students, faculty and staff during the coronavirus pandemic.
The systemwide contract for Labster was for one year at a cost of $220,000, with unlimited licenses across all 11 public colleges and universities, according to Darin King, the university system’s vice chancellor of information technology and chief information officer.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has had 70,016 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 10,474 in Burleigh County and 3,568 in Morton County. There have been 59,283 recoveries and 818 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 2,390 people have been hospitalized; 289 remain so. State and private labs have processed tests on 333,327 people, and conducted 1,054,136 total tests.
Concerned about COVID-19?
