North Dakota coronavirus news, Nov. 19: Applications opening for hospitality business grants

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: business aid, workforce help and more.
Hospitality business grants
The North Dakota Department of Commerce on Friday begins accepting applications for the Hospitality Economic Resiliency Grant program. The application period will run through the close of business on Dec. 4.
About $54 million in federal CARES Act coronavirus relief aid is dedicated to the program, which will reimburse hospitality businesses for operations costs such as payroll, rent, utilities, personal protective equipment and technology. Eligible expenses must have been incurred on or after March 27, and no later than the date of application.
Hospitality businesses include restaurants, bars, breweries, cafes and similar on-site dining establishments. Eligible entities also include theaters; drama, music and entertainment venues; as well as professional production companies that support major venues, meetings and events.
Hotels with restaurants, bars, coffee shops and/or banquet and meeting space may apply for a grant using the operational expenses from those specific operations.
“As we continue to navigate and adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic, the state of North Dakota remains committed to finding solutions to help alleviate the impacts on businesses while mitigating the spread of disease,” Gov. Doug Burgum said. “We are grateful to have the ability to offer the (grant program) to businesses that are vital to employment, tourism and the quality of life for our residents and guests.”
Applicants may receive up to $25,000; businesses with multiple locations may receive up to $75,000. Applications will be considered on a first-come, first-served basis. More information is available at https://belegendary.link/HERG.
Workforce training grants
The state commerce department also has announced more recipients of ND Smart Restart technical skills training grants.
About $1 million in CARES Act money was dedicated to the grants, which aim to support workforce training programs that help displaced workers.
“We are happy to support these training providers as they create opportunities to help North Dakotans develop the skills they need to get back to work,” Commerce Workforce Division Director Katie Ralston said.
Grant recipients in the second round of funding include Bismarck State College, which got $100,000 to train people seeking a commercial driver's license.
A third round of funding is being offered. The application window runs through Dec. 4. Nondegree skilled workforce training programs that began after March 1 are eligible.
More information and the application can be found at https://belegendary.link/NDInternships.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has had 68,612 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 10,474 in Burleigh County and 3,568 in Morton County. There have been 57,686 recoveries and 795 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 2,338 people have been hospitalized; 276 remain so. State and private labs have processed tests on 331,169 people, and conducted 1,043,959 total tests.
