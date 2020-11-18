North Dakota coronavirus news, Nov. 18: Sanford updates emergency room visitation

The DSU President’s Cabinet met Monday and adopted the measures. It also implemented a plan for “high community spread.” Most classes will move to remote delivery beginning this coming Monday. The school plans to return to in-person operations for the spring semester, which begins Jan. 11.

“As we promised our students at the beginning of this unusual semester, we maintained in-person, face-to-face operations for as long as possible,” DSU President Steve Easton said in a statement.

Upcoming testing

DSU in conjunction with Southwestern District Health Unit will host a free community COVID-19 testing event Thursday, in the lead-up to Thanksgiving. The testing is from 8-11 a.m. in the Student Center Ballroom on campus.

“By testing Nov. 19, individuals should have time to make informed decisions about their holiday plans, to minimize the spread of COVID-19,” Easton said.

Free testing events also are planned following the holiday in Dickinson, at the old True Value/Whiting building north of Runnings, at 528 21st St. W. The schedule is: