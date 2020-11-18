North Dakota coronavirus news, Nov. 18: Dickinson State University goes remote

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: DSU, testing and more.

Dickinson State University

Dickinson State University is shifting to primarily remote operations for the final three weeks of the fall semester. Officials cite the level of COVID-19 community spread in Stark County, which had 318 active cases on Wednesday, and recent orders from Interim State Health Officer Dirk Wilke and Gov. Doug Burgum.

A statewide mask mandate took effect over the weekend, and capacity limitations for bars and restaurants, along with various event venues, went into place Monday. The measures are in place through Dec. 13, along with an order suspending K-12 and community sports and extracurricular activities.

The DSU President’s Cabinet met Monday and adopted the measures. It also implemented a plan for “high community spread.” Most classes will move to remote delivery beginning this coming Monday. The school plans to return to in-person operations for the spring semester, which begins Jan. 11.

“As we promised our students at the beginning of this unusual semester, we maintained in-person, face-to-face operations for as long as possible,” DSU President Steve Easton said in a statement.