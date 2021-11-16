North Dakota coronavirus news, Nov. 16: Booster dose clinics set for veterans

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: Veterans boosters, testing and shots.

VA booster clinics

The Fargo Veterans Affairs Health Care System is holding COVID-19 vaccine booster clinics across North Dakota for eligible veterans, their spouses and their caregivers.

A clinic is set Wednesday in Bismarck, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the North Dakota Army National Guard RJ Bohn Armory at 4200 Miriam Ave. Walk-ins are welcome; no appointment is needed. For more information, call 701-221-9152.

Other clinics in western North Dakota:

Dickinson, VA Clinic, 766 Elks Drive, Suite 6H, this Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Wednesday, Dec. 1, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call 701-483-1850, then press 0, to schedule an appointment.

Williston, VA Clinic, 1542 16th St. W, Suite 300, this Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and on Friday, Dec. 17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call 701-572-2470, then press 0 to schedule an appointment.

Veterans, spouses, and caregivers are eligible if they are in one of the following groups:

65 or older

18 or older with certain risk factors, such as living in long-term care settings, having underlying medical conditions, or living/working in high-risk settings.

18 or older and received the Johnson & Johnson/Janssen vaccine as their primary COVID-19 shot.

Those eligible may choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose. The Moderna and Janssen vaccines are offered. Federal recommendations allow for mix-and-match dosing for booster shots.

Testing and vaccines

A comprehensive list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units in North Dakota can be found at health.nd.gov/covidtesting.

In Bismarck, PCR and rapid antigen tests are administered daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the strip mall at 2805 Morrison Ave., Suite A. PCR tests also are administered Monday through Thursday from 10-11 a.m. at Northland Health Centers, 914 S. 12th St., Suite 101.

People who have registered for COVID-19 testing through TestReg.nd.gov can access results for tests through a state service called the Citizen Portal. Instructions can be found at https://bit.ly/3jqiudf.

People can go to https://www.ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.

Both Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health and Custer Health in Mandan are offering vaccine to the general public.

To register with Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health, go to https://www.ndvax.org and search for a Bismarck vaccination event. For assistance, call 701-355-1540.

Morton County residents should go to https://www.ndvax.org and search for "Custer Health" or call 701-667-3370 to register. Custer Health has a vaccination clinic at 1100 32nd Ave. SE in Units D and E, off Memorial Highway.

