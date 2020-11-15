North Dakota coronavirus news, Nov. 15: Virtual energy conference set

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: energy conference, public testing and more.
Virtual energy conference
The 2021 Energy Progress & Innovation Conference in January will be held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The conference Jan. 26-27 offers professional development to people in all areas of the competitive energy industry through education, technology and networking, according to Bismarck State College Continuing Education and TrainND.
“The 2021 conference, being held in a virtual format, is a way to continue the momentum that our event has generated for over 40 years,” said conference Chair Adam Dunlop of Midwest Ag. “Although we can’t meet face-to-face and experience knowledge-sharing with 2,000 industry professionals as we usually do, we hope that this event becomes an opportunity to show what is happening in our industries while increasing our reach even farther than we can in our traditional format.”
Online conference registration is open at ndepic.com. The cost is $35. The agenda for the conference will be available on the site in mid-November.
Upcoming testing
Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health and Bismarck State College are hosting free COVID-19 testing weekly on Mondays in the BSC Armory, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Testing is open to all BSC students and employees. Those wishing to be tested should sign up for a time slot at https://bit.ly/30u0apl and preregister at testreg.nd.gov.
Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health will host drive-thru testing at the Bismarck Event Center from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.
People should enter Parking Lot D -- to the south of the Event Center, across Bowen Avenue -- from Seventh Street. Testing will be conducted inside the Event Center.
Preregistration is available at https://testreg.nd.gov/. It speeds up the process but does not guarantee a test. People who previously have been tested for COVID-19 do not need to preregister.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has had 63,796 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 9,766 in Burleigh County and 3,297 in Morton County. There have been 51,936 recoveries and 736 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 2,178 people have been hospitalized; 322 remain so. State and private labs have processed tests on 323,660 people, and conducted 1,008,066 total tests.
Concerned about COVID-19?
