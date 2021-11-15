North Dakota coronavirus news, Nov. 15: Farm aid being distributed

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: farmer aid, testing and shots.

Farm aid

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is in the process of issuing $1.8 billion in payments to farmers who enrolled in the Agriculture Risk Coverage and Price Loss Coverage programs for the 2020 crop year.

The payments help mitigate fluctuations in either revenue or prices for certain crops, which USDA says is especially important given the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

“As we build back better than we were before, we will continue to support our farmers, ranchers and producers as they overcome the challenges associated with COVID-19, climate change and other issues,” FSA Administrator Zach Ducheneaux said in a statement.

For more information, go to https://www.fsa.usda.gov/programs-and-services/arcplc_program/index.

Testing and vaccines

A comprehensive list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units in North Dakota can be found at health.nd.gov/covidtesting.

In Bismarck, PCR and rapid antigen tests are administered daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the strip mall at 2805 Morrison Ave., Suite A. PCR tests also are administered Monday through Thursday from 10-11 a.m. at Northland Health Centers, 914 S. 12th St., Suite 101.

People who have registered for COVID-19 testing through TestReg.nd.gov can access results for tests through a state service called the Citizen Portal. Instructions can be found at https://bit.ly/3jqiudf.

People can go to https://www.ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.

Both Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health and Custer Health in Mandan are offering vaccine to the general public.

To register with Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health, go to https://www.ndvax.org and search for a Bismarck vaccination event. For assistance, call 701-355-1540.

Morton County residents should go to https://www.ndvax.org and search for "Custer Health" or call 701-667-3370 to register. Custer Health has a vaccination clinic at 1100 32nd Ave. SE in Units D and E, off Memorial Highway.

